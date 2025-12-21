26 unmissable ways to explore New Orleans in 2026
From iconic festivals and world-class music to rich culinary traditions and historic celebrations, New Orleans in 2026 promises an unforgettable year of experiences. The city comes alive with the spirit of Mardi Gras, the soulful sounds of jazz, and a food scene rooted in centuries-old Creole and Cajun traditions. Travellers can immerse themselves in diverse cultures, major sporting events, Broadway shows, Pride parades, and globally renowned festivals throughout the year. Whether it’s indulging in legendary local cuisine, celebrating heritage and inclusivity, or ringing in the New Year with signature New Orleans flair, every season in the city offers something vibrant, meaningful, and truly memorable.
1.Join the Magic of Mardi Gras
Experience New Orleans at its most vibrant during Mardi Gras, running from January 6 to Fat Tuesday on February 17, as parades, beads, music, and colours take over the city.
2.Indulge in King Cake
Savour the iconic Mardi Gras king cake, a festive blend of cinnamon roll and coffee cake flavours, available in classic, creative, and even savoury versions.
3.Attend a Landmark Music Event
Witness history as New Orleans hosts the first-ever U.S. Rockin’1000 concert at Caesars Superdome, bringing together hundreds of musicians in one electrifying performance.
4.Celebrate Vietnamese Heritage
Be part of Tết Fest at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, where Lunar New Year celebrations showcase authentic Vietnamese food, music, traditions, and family fun.
5.Enjoy Broadway in the South
Catch world-class Broadway productions at the Saenger Theater, with hit shows like The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, and Spamalot lighting up the stage.
6.Dive into Crawfish Season
From February to May, enjoy the beloved New Orleans crawfish boil—messy, social, and packed with bold Cajun flavours.
7.Soak in the Spring Festivities
Spring bursts with life through events like French Quarter Fest, New Orleans Book Festival, St. Patrick’s Day parades, and the Overlook Film Festival.
8.Experience Ballet and Dance
Watch captivating performances at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, featuring New Orleans Ballet Association and internationally acclaimed dance companies.
9.Celebrate Jazz Heritage
The legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns from April 23 to May 3, celebrating music, art, culture, and local heritage.
10.March with Pride
June brings colourful Pride celebrations, including Pridefest, Southern Decadence, and New Orleans Black Pride, highlighting the city’s inclusive spirit.
11.Witness America’s 250th Anniversary
Celebrate the USA’s Semiquincentennial with a spectacular flotilla of tall ships, fireworks, riverfront events, and seafood feasts along the Mississippi River.
12.Enjoy a Festival-Filled Summer
From food and wine to jazz and cocktails, summer festivals keep New Orleans buzzing despite the heat.
13.Watch World-Class Golf
LIV Golf makes its New Orleans debut at Bayou Oaks at City Park from June 26–28, adding major sporting excitement to the city.
14.Attend the ESSENCE Festival of Culture
One of the largest celebrations of Black culture, the ESSENCE Festival (July 3–5) blends music, thought leadership, and community empowerment.
15.Explore Global Culinary Excellence
New Orleans hosts the Americas Selection of Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup in July, spotlighting elite culinary talent.
16.Take a Scenic Amtrak Journey
Ride the new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service connecting New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with picturesque Gulf Coast stops.
17.Celebrate August Traditions
COOLinary dining deals and Museum Month make August ideal for food lovers and culture enthusiasts.
18.Immerse in Live Music
From jazz clubs to citywide music showcases like NOLAxNOLA, live music pulses through New Orleans year-round.
19.Taste Iconic Creole and Cajun Dishes
Sample gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys, and beignets—each dish reflecting centuries of culinary tradition.
20.Explore Fall Food Festivals
Autumn brings beloved food festivals celebrating fried chicken, gumbo, po’boys, BBQ, and beignets.
21.Feel the Sporting Spirit
Cheer for NFL and NBA teams or catch special sporting spectacles that energise the city.
22.Discover the Spooky Side
Halloween unveils haunted houses, ghost tours, and the spirited Krewe of BOO! Parade.
23.Dine at Michelin-Starred Restaurants
Experience New Orleans’ Michelin-recognised dining scene, led by Emeril’s and other acclaimed restaurants.
24.Honour Thanksgiving Traditions
The Bayou Classic blends football, HBCU culture, parades, and music into a cherished holiday celebration.
25.Celebrate the Holidays New Orleans–Style
December sparkles with Celebration in the Oaks, Christmas parades, festivals, and festive markets.
26.Ring in the New Year
End 2026 with unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations, from live concerts to family-friendly festivities across the city.