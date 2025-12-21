26 unmissable ways to explore New Orleans in 2026

From iconic festivals and world-class music to rich culinary traditions and historic celebrations, New Orleans in 2026 promises an unforgettable year of experiences. The city comes alive with the spirit of Mardi Gras, the soulful sounds of jazz, and a food scene rooted in centuries-old Creole and Cajun traditions. Travellers can immerse themselves in diverse cultures, major sporting events, Broadway shows, Pride parades, and globally renowned festivals throughout the year. Whether it’s indulging in legendary local cuisine, celebrating heritage and inclusivity, or ringing in the New Year with signature New Orleans flair, every season in the city offers something vibrant, meaningful, and truly memorable.

1.Join the Magic of Mardi Gras

Experience New Orleans at its most vibrant during Mardi Gras, running from January 6 to Fat Tuesday on February 17, as parades, beads, music, and colours take over the city.

2.Indulge in King Cake

Savour the iconic Mardi Gras king cake, a festive blend of cinnamon roll and coffee cake flavours, available in classic, creative, and even savoury versions.

3.Attend a Landmark Music Event

Witness history as New Orleans hosts the first-ever U.S. Rockin’1000 concert at Caesars Superdome, bringing together hundreds of musicians in one electrifying performance.

4.Celebrate Vietnamese Heritage

Be part of Tết Fest at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, where Lunar New Year celebrations showcase authentic Vietnamese food, music, traditions, and family fun.

5.Enjoy Broadway in the South

Catch world-class Broadway productions at the Saenger Theater, with hit shows like The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, and Spamalot lighting up the stage.

6.Dive into Crawfish Season

From February to May, enjoy the beloved New Orleans crawfish boil—messy, social, and packed with bold Cajun flavours.

7.Soak in the Spring Festivities

Spring bursts with life through events like French Quarter Fest, New Orleans Book Festival, St. Patrick’s Day parades, and the Overlook Film Festival.

8.Experience Ballet and Dance

Watch captivating performances at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, featuring New Orleans Ballet Association and internationally acclaimed dance companies.

9.Celebrate Jazz Heritage

The legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns from April 23 to May 3, celebrating music, art, culture, and local heritage.

10.March with Pride

June brings colourful Pride celebrations, including Pridefest, Southern Decadence, and New Orleans Black Pride, highlighting the city’s inclusive spirit.

11.Witness America’s 250th Anniversary

Celebrate the USA’s Semiquincentennial with a spectacular flotilla of tall ships, fireworks, riverfront events, and seafood feasts along the Mississippi River.

12.Enjoy a Festival-Filled Summer

From food and wine to jazz and cocktails, summer festivals keep New Orleans buzzing despite the heat.

13.Watch World-Class Golf

LIV Golf makes its New Orleans debut at Bayou Oaks at City Park from June 26–28, adding major sporting excitement to the city.

14.Attend the ESSENCE Festival of Culture

One of the largest celebrations of Black culture, the ESSENCE Festival (July 3–5) blends music, thought leadership, and community empowerment.

15.Explore Global Culinary Excellence

New Orleans hosts the Americas Selection of Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup in July, spotlighting elite culinary talent.

16.Take a Scenic Amtrak Journey

Ride the new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service connecting New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with picturesque Gulf Coast stops.

17.Celebrate August Traditions

COOLinary dining deals and Museum Month make August ideal for food lovers and culture enthusiasts.

18.Immerse in Live Music

From jazz clubs to citywide music showcases like NOLAxNOLA, live music pulses through New Orleans year-round.

19.Taste Iconic Creole and Cajun Dishes

Sample gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys, and beignets—each dish reflecting centuries of culinary tradition.

20.Explore Fall Food Festivals

Autumn brings beloved food festivals celebrating fried chicken, gumbo, po’boys, BBQ, and beignets.

21.Feel the Sporting Spirit

Cheer for NFL and NBA teams or catch special sporting spectacles that energise the city.

22.Discover the Spooky Side

Halloween unveils haunted houses, ghost tours, and the spirited Krewe of BOO! Parade.

23.Dine at Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Experience New Orleans’ Michelin-recognised dining scene, led by Emeril’s and other acclaimed restaurants.

24.Honour Thanksgiving Traditions

The Bayou Classic blends football, HBCU culture, parades, and music into a cherished holiday celebration.

25.Celebrate the Holidays New Orleans–Style

December sparkles with Celebration in the Oaks, Christmas parades, festivals, and festive markets.

26.Ring in the New Year

End 2026 with unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations, from live concerts to family-friendly festivities across the city.