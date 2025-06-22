A banker steeped in music and spirituality

He is a successful banker who has also gained renown for his deep interest and expertise in classical music and spirituality, which have found expression in books on these topics. He is a respected commentator and columnist too, and has just turned lyricist. Venkat Sastry Garikapati, who is General Manager in India’s largest public-sector bank and also Director, State Bank Institute of Rural Development, Hyderabad, has just released his 23rd and 24th books respectively, with commentary on the sankeerthanas of saint-composer Tallapaka Annamacharya. He has also completed 40 years as a commentator on spiritual and music matters.

We caught up with Venkat Garikapati just after he returned from Tirupathi, fresh from the ritual tonsure that devotees offer to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara—the god to whom vaggeyakara (meaning: lyricist and music composer) Annamacharya dedicated all his work, estimated at 32,000 sankeerthanas.

There is something indefatigable about Venkat Garikapati and his passion for research and writing, even while doing a full-time job with much efficiency. Consider this: he has been functioning as a commentator on spiritual matters for 40 years now and contributing articles to newspapers and magazines. He has also been working at a very responsible job in the banking sector, while being a husband and father. Alongside, Venkat Garikapati has been quietly researching the works of Annamacharya, aka Annamayya, and discovering new insights into his music and philosophy of life and authoring books on the same.

A few weeks ago, he released the latest books authored by him: Sri Ramabhiramam and Rajeeva Netraya, both in Telugu. As mentioned, these are his 23rd and 24th books respectively, and both focus on Annamacharya’s Srirama Sankeerthanas, i.e., lyrics dedicated to Lord Rama. For the unversed, Annamayya’s oeuvre is mostly dedicated to his ishtadaivam, Lord Venkateswara, though there are compositions on other deities like Lord Krishna, general philosophical matters, etc.

Hundreds of articles in newspapers and magazines on various topics including motivational ones, and 24 books on Annamayya… that is a great deal of writing! So, did he ever suffer writer’s block and how did he recover? Venkat Garikapati’s answer is surprising: “No, I never suffered that problem during my literary pursuit. I always have a flurry of ideas on which I try to improvise a little, every now and then.”

The versatile Venkat Garikapati has come a long way in life to where he is now. Born in a humble village called Pedapadu, Andhra Pradesh, he began his elementary education in a Panchayat School. He graduated in commerce from Sir C.R. Reddy College, Eluru. He followed that with an MBA in Banking and Finance.

Annamacharya appears to be his magnificent obsession. How did this fascination begin? “I developed a passion for Annamayya Sankeerthanas even from my childhood. But once I started the commentary on his compositions, my own life became gradually closer to him and his work.” Soon, Venkat Garikapati found himself and his life deeply intertwined with the great saint-composer, his compositions, and the layers of meaning and profound philosophy therein. The more he delved into Annamayya’s work, the more he found there was to discover.

He adds: “I like the works of all vaggeyakaras. Everyone is great in their own way. However, in Annamacharya’s lyrics, I find a great deal of variety. He wrote Adhyatma Sankeerthanas, Shrungara Sankeerthanas, Prabodha, and Janapada Sankeerthanas. Annamayya’s literature is an elixir.”

How was his first experience as a commentator? How did that happen? And was he nervous, unsure…? He replies with the quiet confidence that is his characteristic: “No, not at all. How can a college student have fear? One afternoon, during my college days, merely by chance, I had to present a vote of thanks at an Annamacharya concert in a Sri Anjaneya Temple in our village. What I spoke turned out to be a very good review of each Sankeerthana, according to the feedback I later received from elders. On completion of the speech, applause broke out.” The appreciation from the audience, including knowledgeable persons, not only delighted him but reinforced his confidence. From that day on, he felt that his life had acquired a new meaning and purpose.

Today, 40 years later, how much does he think he has learnt? Any mistakes he corrected or tips learnt along the way? “My attitude has always been: I know a little and have a great deal more to know… Every day is a learning experience for me, and I do correct my mistakes on an ongoing basis.” Venkat Garikapati successfully juggles many responsibilities. So, what are his time-management secrets? “That is a good question, but there is really no secret. I do my banking job with dedication and concentration. After that, I allot one hour to 90 minutes a day for my literary and commentary interests. I am also a responsible family man.” The tireless banker and author has more works in the offing. He plans to write books on Annamacharya’s Dashavatara Sankeerthanas and another on the Pouranika Samvada Sankeerthanalu. He also dreams of a book on saint-composer Tyagaraja’s works at some point in the future. Well, we wish him all the best.