A 'cup of tea' for every type of personality trait

All offices have employees with different personality traits. It is the amalgamation of these types and many others that makes up a potent workforce. It is often we see people reaching out to a cup of tea, when in stress, to take a break, to celebrate a deal. And what is a better motivation than a cup of refreshing tea to spike up the mood and increase productivity. With an amazing array of teas available to us, it is interesting to sketch out the characteristics of employees based on different traits and working styles. Every individual prefers 'their 'cup of tea' to their own liking. Here are some ideas on how to stock up the pantry at office with teas to complement varied personalities and also boost productivity!

The Anxious One

Anxious workers tend to work a lot harder than the others and want to meet their deadlines ahead of time. They may also fret more than usual over smaller details or future problems before they arise. The best strategy to help them relax apart from sitting them down for an informal chat would be to make them a soothing Chamomile tea. It helps calm the mind and can provide a much-needed break on a stressful project, allowing your more anxious workers to take on the day ahead better.

The Energiser Bunny

These types of employees have non-stop bursts of energy and an incredible 'can do' attitude for everything. From completing the projects, meeting sales targets, client meetings or coming up with new ideas, you'll always see them on their A-game. Harness these bundles of energies in a meaningful way and channel it towards accomplishing goals. An aromatic green tea can be the ideal blend to ensure these hyper achievers don't burn out.

The Stress-Eater

Extended work hours often mean lack of a typical routine. In this situation, stress eating at the workplace is a very common habit, often because healthy snacks may not be available. Acclimatise any stress-eaters in your team or organisation to healthier drinks with some delicious dessert teas. Try convincing the stress eater to opt for a dessert tea next time they get a hankering for something with calories.

The Super Relaxed One

No office is complete without these super-smart, experienced yet extremely laidback employees. They are the masters of procrastination and their plans usually start and end with letting things unfold. Nothing perturbs them and despite being capable of coming up with disruptive ideas, they are usually too relaxed to execute them. To make this category get into an active mode is an expert's job, but the refreshingly positive Assam Ambrosia might just do the trick for you. This strong malt-flavored black tea can work wonders if accompanied by an honest discussion on how to stay on top of deadlines.

The Introvert

Whether it be tea-time chit chat or hanging out with colleagues after work, words don't come naturally to introverts. Quite often, they can be found eating on their desks, silently chomping on in solitude and then resuming work. Make them join you for a soothing cup of the mellow Honey Lemon green tea as an ice-breaker. With each sip, the shyness will thaw, and you might be surprised to see the introvert opening up to you with ideas and enthusiasm. A tea is also a great excuse for a conversation starter in the professional workplace and it can really help you get through to those silent worker bees in your office.

- Ambarish Ghosh, Founder and Director, The Hillcart Tales