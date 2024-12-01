A journey through Virginia during WorldPride 2025

Virginia is celebrated for its diversity and inclusivity spread across various LGBTQI+ friendly communities, historic sites, shopping, luxury accommodations, incredible farm-to-table dining and wineries, arts and culture, historic attractions, and outdoor adventures, in vibrant cities like Richmond, Charlottesville, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. With WorldPride 2025 in nearby Washington D.C. fast approaching, Virginia is gearing up for a colourful season filled with events, experiences, and an opportunity to explore Virginia’s vast offerings.

Just across the Potomac Rive from Washington D.C, these Virginia destinations offer ideal accommodation options, many connected to the capital by public transit:

Alexandria- With a perfect score for LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign Municipality Equality Index in 2023, Alexandria is nationally recognized for its rich history and beautifully preserved 18th and 19th-century architecture offering the perfect backdrop for hundreds of independent restaurants and boutiques, a vibrant arts and culture scene, and a welcoming, walkable getaway. Walk along cobblestone streets, visit historic sites, and enjoy a vibrant LGBTQI+ scene with plenty of rainbow flags flying proudly in Old Town Alexandria. The Waterfront offers picturesque views, dining, and boat rides along the Potomac. Pride celebrations at the Torpedo Factory Art Center allow guests to explore the building full of artists, enjoy music and art activations celebrating Pride Month. The new Hotel Heron and Hotel AKA Alexandria, among other properties, will celebrate WorldPride 2025 with special deals and packages.

Arlington County- Arlington is the site for the famous Arlington National Cemetery, established as a military cemetery during the Civil War. Bikers can enjoy the 23-mile self-guided tour of Arlington with 12 stops to learn history along the way. The Mount Vernon Trail is a popular multi-use trail that follows along the Potomac from DC to George Washington’s Estate. Eat, drink and be merry in countless inviting venues throughout Arlington and enjoy a dynamic culinary scene. Freddie’s Beach Bar is a lively LGBTQI+, straight-friendly spot known for its beach-themed decor, inclusive atmosphere, and popular drag shows. While Arlington is a bustling location by day for seeing historical sites, shopping and outdoor dining, an entirely new Arlington comes alive at night, offering everything from live music and dance to theatrical performances and more. Stay the night at Le Méridien Arlington or Crystal Gateway Marriott.

Fairfax County- Fairfax County offers an enticing mix of big-city amenities, small-town charm, and picture-perfect natural surroundings. Rediscover the USA’s history through countless historical sites and hidden gems, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Unwind at one of the many breweries and wineries or connect with nature at one of many parks, rivers, and outdoor escapes. A great place to hike and bike is the W & O.D. Trail that traverses the urban heartland and countryside of Northern Virginia connecting Arlington to Fairfax and continuing to Loudoun. LGBTQI+ influences and themed events can be seen across the area at the Reston Pride Festival, Mosaic District Pride Festival & Parade, Fairfax Pride, Herndon Pride, Out & About Music Festival at Wolf Trap, and Pride Events at The Perch at Capital One Center. The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner and The Watermark Hotel are among many that offer great deals and packages with some including World Pride offers.

Loudoun County- Home to more than 50 wineries, Loudoun is where vine-covered river valleys, rolling hills and glorious views abound. Meet with a winemaker, enjoy music in the vineyard and sample more than 25 varietals, explore 18th-century towns, boutique shops and fresh flavours that delight the palate. A visit to Loudoun County is a feast for the senses in any season. Visit any participating Loudoun County wineries during WorldPride 2025 to be a part of the Pride in the Vines events. Make sure to shop at Leesburg Corner Premium Outlets featuring 110 upscale designer and brand-name outlet stores offering savings of 25% to 65% every day. Upscale accommodation options include Lansdowne Resort and Spa and Salamander Middleburg.

Or visit farther afield before or after World Pride 2025 and experience more of what Virginia has to offer:

Virginia Beach- Virginia Beach features a flourishing local culinary scene, rich history, a variety of arts and entertainment and family-friendly attractions that keep locals and visitors entertained year-round. From the lively Oceanfront area to remote Sandbridge Beach, the calming Chesapeake Bay to bustling the Town Center, or the eclectic ViBe creative district to the surrounding inland countryside, Virginia Beach offers a relaxing but eventful destination. Join in a vibrant and unforgettable experience filled with music, entertainment, and a rainbow of festivities with Pride at the Beach. Virginia Beach's One and Only LGBTQIA+ Nightclub and Show Bar, The Rainbow Cactus Company, established in 1996, offers a newly revamped food menu and shows 4 nights a week with the finest in female impersonation, Drag, Dance Music and LGBT entertainment. The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club and Moxy Virginia Beach Oceanfront are top accommodation spots in the area.

Norfolk- Norfolk is home to a vibrant LGBTQI+ scene, filled with history, events and plenty of entertainment. For over 30 years, Norfolk has hosted the Annual Hampton Roads Pride Festival, showing this community has grown into a vital part of the city’s culture. The city has many bars and restaurants like MJ’s Tavern and The Wave. Norfolk’s walkable, waterfront downtown is the urban hub of the city full of shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and excitement. The creative centre of the city, the NEON District will keep you enthralled with 80+ pieces of public art, live performances and eclectic restaurants which are destined to inspire. The Pride Boat Parade, part of the Hampton Roads Pride Festival, takes place along the Elizabeth River and is not to be missed. One of the only Pride Boat parades in the country, this fun experience is a unique celebration that captures the beauty of the city and community. Additionally, support the LGBTQI+ community by shopping at local small businesses in Norfolk like Norfolk Candle, Kitsch, The Velvet Witch and more. Stay at Glass Light Hotel & Gallery, Autograph Collection and Hilton Norfolk The Main to make the most of your time.

Richmond- The rich culture, incredible food, deep historic roots, gorgeous natural landscapes, creative vibes, and a diverse, welcoming community set the Richmond region apart from any other destination. OutRVA, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, is a program of Richmond Region Tourism promoting LGBTQI+ tourism in partnership with community members and organizations. See Richmond through the eyes of locals as you explore the region’s best in LGBTQI+ events, nightlife, dining, arts, culture and more. Other celebrations include VA PrideFest, held every September in Richmond during Virginia Pride Month; Dine Out for Pride, an annual Pride Month event each June when Richmond restaurants offer signature Pride items with a portion of the proceeds donated to LGBTQI+ organizations; and TransJam, a trans-led event service that aims to organize and host fun, inclusive local events, parties and workshops. Hotels like Quirk Richmond or Linden Row Inn offer an experience of Richmond’s true essence.

Charlottesville- Charlottesville's rich cultural, natural, and artistic history is showcased in a selection of things to do, including first-rate museums, galleries, wineries, shops, restaurants, and numerous outdoor recreation options dispersed throughout the area. The nearby Shenandoah National Park is only 30 minutes from the city of Charlottesville and its historic pedestrian Downtown Mall. The abundant natural spaces offer wonderful settings for sports, picnics, relaxation, and adventure. Visitors will also find charming boutiques, antique shops, antiquarian bookstores, distinguished local wineries, including more than 40 wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, and small towns nearby filled with pleasant surprises. Stay at The Inn at Court Square or Keswick Hall which blends history, culture, architecture, and top amenities all in one package.