An engineer who found his soul in non-fiction and poetry

Jaiprakash Agrawal’s life stands as a gentle reminder that passion does not retire with profession. An engineer by training and a poet by heart, he spent over three decades in a Public Sector Undertaking before embracing what he calls his “true inner calling” — writing.

With a BTech in Electrical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing, Agrawal built a stable career grounded in logic, systems, and structure. Yet somewhere between circuits and consultancy, poetry quietly took root. “Poetry has always been my refuge. It is a medium through which you can express your emotions deeply and effectively in just a few words,” he reflects.

Born in Patna and raised in Bhagalpur, Agrawal graduated from Bhagalpur University in 1978. Even during his engineering years, literature lived alongside his technical pursuits. Influenced by poets such as Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Raghuveer Sahay, Muktibodh, Gulzar, and Dushyant Kumar, he found himself drawn to verses that captured life’s subtleties. “Engineering trained my mind, but poetry nourished my soul,” he says with a smile.

Over time, his writing evolved from emotional expression to deeper contemplation. Age and experience gradually steered him toward spirituality and philosophy. Thinkers like J. Krishnamurthy and Osho shaped his reflections on life, consciousness, and human purpose.

This shift culminated in his spiritual work, ‘Lessons from Tulsidas Ramayana’, published in August 2023. The book resonated strongly with spiritual seekers, presenting timeless lessons from Lord Shri Ram’s journey in a simple and accessible manner. “I wanted readers to see the Ramayana not just as a story, but as a guide for everyday living,” he explains.

His poetic voice found fuller expression in ‘Humaari Jeevan Yatra’, first published in Hindi in April 2024 and later translated into English in March 2025. The collection of 60 poems traces the arc of human existence — from the quiet mystery of the womb to birth, youth, aging, death, and rebirth. “Life moves in cycles, just like nature. Every stage has beauty, even the painful ones. Poetry helps us accept that,” Agrawal says.

Divided into four parts representing different phases of life, the poems blend metaphors with everyday emotions, making them both reflective and relatable. His language remains deliberately simple. “I don’t want readers to struggle with words. I want them to feel seen,” he notes.

At the heart of his poetry lies a consistent message: life is precious and fleeting. Awareness, gratitude, and acceptance are essential companions on the journey. “Joy and sorrow are not opposites. They are both teachers,” he says.

Agrawal’s work has earned widespread recognition. His poems and articles have appeared in many great publications including The Hans India. He received the Glory of India Award 2024 and the Excellence Icon Award by Artists Talk. His Hindi collection, ‘Humaari Jeevan Yatra’, was also acknowledged by the Asian Academy of Film and Television, Noida, and his poems were featured in the Wingword Poetry Book.

Yet accolades, he insists, are secondary. “The real reward is when someone tells me my poem helped them understand their own life better,” he says quietly.

Even now, Agrawal shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to write daily, exploring themes that connect humanity with nature and consciousness. His upcoming bilingual poetry collection, ‘Nurturing Nature’, focuses on environmental awareness and the healing bond between humans and the natural world. “Nature is our first teacher. If we nurture it, it nurtures us back,” he reflects. From engineering diagrams to lyrical reflections, Jaiprakash Agrawal’s journey proves that creativity has no age and no boundaries. His words — thoughtful, spiritual, and sincere — continue to inspire readers to pause, reflect, and embrace life with deeper awareness.

His books are available on Amazon, and his growing community of readers follows him on social media for updates on his latest reflections and writings.