Ancient Gudimallam Shiva temple worth to visit

For devotees who wish to worship Lord Shiva at various temples during this auspicious Karthika Masam, the ancient and fascinating Gudimallam temple can be a great choice. The temple was traced back to the 3rd century BC and was built during Chola and Pallava dynasties.



In the inscriptions, known as Parasurameswara temple, its sanctum has an ancient linga that can be seen phallic in shape. Temple inscriptions reveal that this is the second earliest linga associated with Shiva discovered and depicts the trinity. The legend of the temple connects it to Parasurama, another form of Lord Vishnu.

There was a belief from the legend that when Parasurama's mother Renuka was suspected of infidelity by her husband Sage Jamadagni, he ordered his son Parasurama to behead his mother, which he obeyed. However, when he was offered a reward for this act by his father, he asked to bring his mother back to life, and thus she got her life again.

But with the guilt of beheading his mother, Parasurama felt remorse. Jamadagni noticed this and advised his son to worship Lord Shiva as a penance on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River. After a deep search, he could find the temple, and he dug a pond there with his axe.

During his worship, he agreed with Chitrasena, a Yaksha and a manifestation of Lord Brahma. As they both entered into a fierce fight, Lord Shiva appeared and blessed them by immersing in him. Thus, the Gudimallam Shivalinga depicts trinity - Brahma as Chitrasena, Vishnu as Parasurama, and Shiva as the lingam.

It is located about 30 km away from the pilgrim city and 18 km from Renigunta through Papanaidupet on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River in Yerpedu Mandal. A serene spiritual atmosphere pervades this unique temple providing a pleasant experience to the devotees. Considered the first Shivalayam in the country, it is now under the control of the Archaeological Society of India, and the AP Endowments department is monitoring daily rituals.

Temple Executive Officer K Ramachandra Reddy said that devotees could perform Abhishekam to the presiding deity daily. Every Monday during Karthika Masam, special puja rituals are performed in the temple. On the fifth Monday evening, Ganga Arati will perform at Sadasiva Kona Reservoir. In addition, temple priests perform Abhishekams to the god on Mahasivaratri day five times from morning to night.