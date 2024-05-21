170+ women participate in male-dominated trades at IndiaSkills 2024

The IndiaSkills Competition 2024, held from May 15th to 19th at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, has seen significant female participation in traditionally male-dominated trades. Over 170 women are competing alongside men, demonstrating their skills and challenging gender boundaries. This aligns with the Centre’s vision of empowering women and enhancing their employment opportunities.

With 900+ candidates from 30+ states and Union Territories competing in 61 skills, the event features more than 400 industry experts. Trades with notable female participation include Logistics, Web Technologies, Electrical Installations, and Renewable Energy. Previous years saw female participation in Plumbing, Landscape Gardening, and Mobile Robotics.

“IndiaSkills 2024 has seen a remarkable increase in women’s participation, showcasing their immense talent and resilience,” said Sonu Lather, a previous winner and current jury member.

Emerging skills like Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Cloud Computing, and Mechatronics are also popular this year, highlighting the event’s focus on new-age skills crucial for economic growth and innovation. “Participants are demonstrating expertise in cutting-edge technologies, positioning India as a global leader in the digital economy,” said Akshat Marathi, jury member for Autonomous Mobile Robotics.

Winners will train for the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, in September 2024. Guided by past WorldSkills winners, competitors are honing their skills with insights into industry nuances. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under MSDE, implements the event, concluding with a grand ceremony on May 19th.

This edition introduces the Qrencia competition information system and integrates the National Credit Framework, allowing participants to earn credits aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Supported by over 400 industry and academic partners, the competition registered 2.5 lakh candidates, with 900+ students making it to the national level.