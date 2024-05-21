Avakai Wonderful Memories:--Tasteful journey with traditional

Making Avakaya is an annual ritual – which warrants the entire family’s participation, great effort and traditional process that is strictly adhered to in the Telugu households. And, like every dish that changes in flavour & preparation method every 100 km – Avakaya too is made in many varieties – and changes could be in the type of raw mango chosen for making the pickle, the ingredients and the method of pickling.

Onamaalu as part of its ongoing community initiatives presented one of its kind first culinary theatre experiences based on this beautiful tradition – Amma Avakai Adhbutaha.

The event began with rural women from Siddipet performing the Naatu Bappu for the guests followed by Culinary Theatre.

Geetha Bhascker Dhaassyam, actor, educationist and a passionate foodie learnt the art of making avakai when she came to Hyderabad after marriage. For her Avakai is all about life experiences, memories of the numerous times she would make it for her friends and relatives, and about the happiness it brings to her when they enjoy the Avakai she makes.

Her style of making Avakai is distinct to Telangana where very little mustard powder is used and ginger garlic paste is added to it. She recreated the step-by-step process of making Avakai – for the guests who gathered at The Culinary Studio. It was an exciting and tasteful journey as she shared the many tips, explained the process and shared numerous stories of making it.

The guests also shared their Avakaya memories from childhood over quintessentially Telugu snacks including Gunta Ponganaalu with Thurimina Mamidikaya Pachadi, Kobbari Mutti, Rajahmundry Style Tomato Bhajji, Bezawada Mirapakaya Bhajji. As was apt for the occasion guests had a chance to taste rice mixed with freshly mixed Avakai in addition to Muddapappu Avakai Made by Chef Satya.

The distinguished guests at the events included Swapna Dutt Producer, Smitha Singer.

“Avakaya making has been so much a part of my growing up. It was a family affair with every one participating. I heard so much about Geetha gari Avakaya parties from Tharun. I am glad I finally got to be a part of it. I thank Onamaalu for inviting me,” shared Swapna Dutt.

Music Producer, Singer Smitha appreciated Onamaalu, “I am glad to be a part of this amazing Onamaalu event. Avakaya making is an important ritual for me at home. And it is important to pass on the culinary traditions to next generation, “ she shared.

The event was conducted as part of culinary documentation undertaken by Onamaalu.

Telangana Natu Dappu programme was performed at the event by women artistes from Siddipet .