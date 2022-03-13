Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., felicitated 25 grantees of 'Art for Hope' at Bikaner House, New Delhi. An eminent jury shortlisted 25 artists from the length and breadth of India whose magnificent art renditions were commissioned with the theme centred on Hope, Solidarity and Gratitude. The Art for Hope program aspires to unearth, and nurture hidden talents in diverse fields of art, craft and culture along with providing a unique platform for these artists to showcase their work, which in turn will benefit them by generating employment and make their art popular among a wider audience base.

Speaking at the event, Puneet Anand, Asst. Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Art is a reflection of a society's values, its culture and the people who are a part of it. It helps us understand our innermost emotions. With that thought, we announce the culmination of 'Art for Hope', a unique initiative that enabled post pandemic revival of the arts and culture community in India. HMIF took the bold step of taking up the cause of artists under their commitment towards 'Progress for Humanity'. We congratulate all the winners and hope that the grant will help them in strengthening and popularizing their art form and making it accessible to more people."

The three-day exhibition will be on till March 14th, 2022. It will display the art works and performances of the grantees. The aim of this exhibition is to promote regional and indigenous arts, shedding light on the country's rich, united, and diverse heritage. This project will illuminate the efforts of 25 artists that highlight India's rich cultural history. Rendering unwavering support to art and cultural communities, 'Art for Hope' is India's foremost dedicated CSR program set to promote and incentivise artists across a manifold of verticals such as digital art, crafts, multi-disciplinary art, performance arts and visual arts. As a part of the program, the winners were awarded a grant amount of Rs. 1 lakh which were used for their projects.

The jury members comprising of Dr Rathi Jafer, Director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Riyas Komu, a critically acclaimed multimedia artist along with Curator, Priya Pall, a popular museum and arts consultant, former curatorial director of Bikaner House, Delhi, and a consultant to various popular museums across the country. Senior HMI members Punnaivanam Sankaramoorthy, national service head and Mukundan MS, national production service head were also present at the event to encourage the artists.