Be loving, not forceful

Question: Is it better to "crack the whip" with people to get things done?



If you want any work to be done, whether you are running an industry or a family or anything for that matter, you will always get the best out of people when everyone around you has fallen in love with you in some way. But before they fall in love with you, you must fall in love with them, irrespective

of how they are. Only when people love you will they do the best that they can do for you.

If you give people the whip and are forceful with them, if they are helpless they will take the whip today.

But tomorrow, when they are strong, they will give you the whip. This is crude management which has not worked. It may work out in one instance but if you keep whipping people, they will listen to you only as long as there is strength in your arm. One day when they have had enough of your whipping, they will break your arm. But if you build a very loving relationship with people around you, it will always work; whether you are there or not there, whether you exist or you do not exist, it will still work.