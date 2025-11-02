Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week is a great one for you. This period will bring you renewed energy and positivity. Your thoughts will be clear, and your intentions will be strong. Harmony and love will deepen in your relationships. Communication and time spent with your partner will strengthen your bond. If you’re attracted to someone special, you’ll definitely have a good opportunity to deepen your intimacy with them. Sharing your experiences and thoughts will be enjoyable during this time, and you’ll be able to express your feelings better with others.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be average for Cancers in all areas. During this time, you may experience some anxiety and stress, especially in your relationships. You may worry excessively about small things, which could impact your mental health. Try to conduct all conversations with restraint and express your feelings openly to avoid misunderstandings. Spending time with your loved ones this week will be beneficial.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, the overall experience for Libras will be extremely positive. A new direction is emerging in your life, empowering your thoughts and emotions. You’ll feel harmony and balance in your relationships, making your social life easier. Time spent with friends and family will bring joy and satisfaction to your heart. Your strength and charm will attract more people this week. If you’ve faced conflict in a relationship, now is the time to resolve it and make a fresh start.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, Capricorns are experiencing positive and encouraging signs in their overall lives. You will now reap the rewards of your stability and hard work. Relationships will be filled with harmony and cooperation, strengthening your bonds with family and friends. This week is a time for increased social interaction, which will leave you feeling mentally and emotionally energised. Your communication skills may improve during this period, allowing you to express your thoughts effectively.

Leo

Ganesha says general circumstances may be somewhat challenging for Taurus this week. Anxieties and uncertainties may increase in your mindset, creating a sense of unease within you. This tension in relationships may hinder your close relationships. To avoid any misunderstandings, try to express your feelings, especially with loved ones. At this time, you need to control your emotions and make informed decisions.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will be overall normal for you. You may feel hesitant to connect with those around you and share your feelings. This time indicates some mental anxieties and tensions that may persist. Your previous plans may be somewhat affected, so you are expected to maintain patience. A slight feeling of insecurity in relationships is possible, which may make you feel uneasy. Try to understand and control your emotions. Prioritise communication, as this can strengthen your relationships.

Libra

Ganesha says this week will be normal for Scorpios. You may experience a range of emotions, which may make you anxious and restless. This is a time for introspection, so try to delve deeper into your mind. You may also feel some irritability and uneasiness in your relationships. In such situations, try to maintain patience and overcome negative thoughts. The support of loved ones will motivate you to move forward. Maintaining harmony is important this week.

Scorpio

Ganesha says your social skills and communication skills will improve during this time, allowing you to build deeper bonds with loved ones. This is a time to strengthen friendships and new relationships. Those around you will appreciate your uniqueness and courage, making your relationships even more special. Your openness and spontaneity will make you more popular with others. Moments spent with family members will bring you joy. If there have been any lingering misunderstandings, this is the right time to resolve them.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be an overall wonderful experience for Geminis. Your positive energy and calm nature will attract others. This is a time to enhance your personality and hone your creative abilities. Social interactions will increase, which could lead to new friendships and relationships. Your communication skills will be quite impressive this week, so be careful in your conversations to avoid negativity. Your curiosity and courage will lead you to new possibilities, and you will be successful in expressing your thoughts clearly.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, the overall outlook for Virgos will be bright and positive. This is a time of balance and harmony. You will be able to establish deep connections with those around you. Your sensitivity and understanding will provide opportunities to inspire others, expanding your social circle. Your conversations will have a special charm, further strengthening your relationships. You’re likely to find new friends or partners who will contribute positively to your life.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be a mixed bag. Your mind will be filled with various worries and organisational challenges. This is an important time for social relationships, but stress and anxiety may impact your experience. You may face challenges in connecting with those around you, so it’s important to maintain patience and balance. This week offers you an opportunity to understand and focus on the depth of your relationships. You need to maintain honesty and clarity in your relationships.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be a bit mixed for Pisces. You will experience a range of emotions, which may make you feel anxious and confused. This is a time for introspection and reflection. You will try to maintain cordial relationships with your friends and family, but interpersonal communication may be a bit strained. To avoid misunderstandings, you must express your thoughts clearly and openly. Whenever you discuss any topic, try to maintain patience and understanding.