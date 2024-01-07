Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says that this week will give mixed results. You need to control your anger. Excellence will be seen in your nature and behavior. Married life will be good. You may have health-related problems.

Taurus: Ganeshji says that this week someone’s health in the family will deteriorate and mental stress will increase. Your relations with colleagues at the workplace will be good. Reputation may increase. Will cooperate with full devotion in religious activities and auspicious works. You will get fame among the people of your society.

Gemini: Ganesha says that this week is very important for religious activities. There will also be opportunities for travel. Religious functions will take place at home. You will be successful in your work with your intelligence. There will be sweetness in married life. This week you will be successful in conquering your enemies.

Cancer: Ganeshji says that this week money will be spent on your noble works and areas related to religion. You will get every possible support from your friends and collaborators. This week your mind will be engaged in religious activities. Happiness and interaction with family will be good.

Leo: Ganeshji says that business will increase this week. Relationships will be established with people holding high positions and you will have a good time with them. Interaction with new people will increase and business contacts will be established with them. This week you will get all possible support and help from family members and friends.

Virgo: Ganesha says that you will not be successful in business this week. Good relations will be established with people holding high positions. There will be happiness in the house, so it is important that you change your habits. This week, good relations will be formed with high-ranking people. There will be an atmosphere of happiness after receiving some good news related to the family.

Libra: Ganeshji says that you will get good news this week. You will have a good time with your family members. You will participate in religious activities and areas related to charity. Government work will be completed without any interruption. Your luck is going to be good this week.

Scorpio: Ganeshji says that this week you will be successful in making new plans related to work. You will develop good relations with big businessmen or officials. The relationships you build will prove useful in bringing you satisfaction. You will be successful in defeating your enemies with the help of your close friends.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says that this week you are going to overcome inauspicious situations. You will defeat your enemies. Better time will be spent with family. There will be an environment of happiness in the family. You will get better profits from real estate during this period.

Capricorn: Ganeshji says that this week people will get a lot of love from family members. Faith in religion will increase. Your personality will be impressive. You will complete your work with efficiency and agility in conversation. You will receive some good messages this week. There will be success in the law court.

Aquarius: Ganesha says that this week you will get respect and benefits in the government sector. Good relations will be established with highly placed people. You will be attracted to politics, but you should be a little careful with people associated with politics, otherwise, problems will arise for you.

Pisces: Ganesha says that this week you may get opportunities to achieve in politics and you will be friends with high-ranking people in government service. Being of generous nature, you will work for the welfare of others. There will be financial gain from dominance.