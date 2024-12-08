Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope is indicating a very wonderful day for Aries. You will get a lot of resources to make your day enjoyable. You will have to spend more time on your work and use your power to make your plans successful. You will have to take support from the people around you to start your day. You may get a chance to spend more time with your friends and family. You will have to pay more attention to your work and increase your limits to achieve your goals.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope will not be favorable for Taurus. Normal days will not be favorable for you. You will need to fulfill your responsibilities well this week. You will also have to be cautious about your health. This week you will not have to have a good time with your loved ones. There may be a rift with family members and you may also get confused with them. Therefore, pay attention to your behaviour and talk to them wisely. This week you may have to face some new challenges in financial matters.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is going to start with inauspicious results for Gemini people. You have to be careful about your work. You have to work carefully with your opponents. You should not trust anyone. You do not need to give your opinion on everything. You can avoid quarrels among your family by keeping a calm mind. Your anger can harm your work. You need to pay attention to your expenses as you may feel a shortage of money. You need to stay mentally strong. Spending some time on your favourite hobby can relax you.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will be very good for Cancer. You will get a chance to take new successful steps in your life. This week will be very auspicious for you. You will be successful in all areas of your life. You will get a chance to have a good time with your family and friends. There is a possibility of some auspicious work happening in your house. You will get a chance to build a good relationship with your relatives. You will improve your financial condition and there will be an increase in wealth.

Leo

Ganesha says the horoscope for the week for Leo is indicating a great day for you. Despite being a normal day, you will get good results in your work. You will get money from a job or business. However, you may have to face arguments with your relatives. Therefore, you will need to maintain restraint on your language. Employed people are advised to stay away from office politics today, otherwise you may get into trouble. You will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. You may need to spend money on your entertainment.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will bring inauspicious results for Virgo from the beginning. None of the work you are thinking of doing will be fruitful for you. You need to focus on your work and take the right advice from the people around you. You have to be alert against your competitors and do not try to hide your work from them. This week you may also have to compromise with your friends and relatives. You will not get satisfaction in your personal and professional life. You also need to pay attention to your health.

Libra

Ganesha says this week will be unfavourable for you. You will have to remain busy in your daily activities. Taking care of your health will be very important for you. You should not ignore your health as it can cause you trouble. This week you can receive some special gifts from your relatives. Love will pour in married life and working people will be very busy at work. Your work will be appreciated and people preparing for government jobs may get to hear good news.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is expected to be great for you. You will get signs of improvement in your financial condition and a chance to be active in achieving your goals. Your business may also progress well and you may get new opportunities. This week will also be good for love birds. Sweetness will remain in your relationship and you will get a chance to spend more time with your partner.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope is likely to be excellent for Sagittarius. You may get a golden opportunity to start a new relationship in your life. If you are talking about marriage, then this week your relationship can be confirmed. Manglik functions may be organised in your house which will bring happiness to your family. Your credibility with relatives will increase and you will be able to talk to them more intelligently.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week will bring nausea for you. You will have to face failure in your work. You will need to make more effort to make your work successful. This week can also be full of challenges for you in terms of money and health. You may need to keep your expenses controlled. You will also have to take care of your health. If you do not take care of your food, you can put your health in danger. So take care of your food and pay attention to your health. This week you will also have to take care of your health.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope will be very good for Aquarius. You will be successful in your daily tasks and your day will be very pleasant. Do not ignore health, it will be very important to take care of it this week. You may get some special gifts from your relatives and your love will pour into your partner. Employed people will be very busy in their work and your work will be appreciated. People preparing for a government job may get to hear some good news today.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope will not be fair for Pisces. You will not get favourability in your day-to-day work. You will need to be careful with your opponents. You will not have to trust anyone. You do not need to react to everything. You can fulfil your responsibilities to your family by staying calm. Anger can cause loss to your work. This week you will need to pay attention to your expenses. You may feel a shortage of money. Therefore, you need to stay mentally strong.