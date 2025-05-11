Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, you will have many opportunities that will boost your confidence. In your personal life, your relationships will grow stronger, and you will enjoy time spent with family. In the work sphere, making new plans and collaborating with others will be beneficial. Focus on yourself this week. Take care of your health. Regular exercise and a balanced diet will help maintain your energy. Also, practice meditation and yoga to keep away from mental stress.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will bring new energy. Try to maintain balance in your personal and professional life. Although challenges may come, your patience and stability will help you deal with every situation. Be cautious in financial matters. Think well before making any investment or big expenditure. This is a good time to spend time with family. Happiness will increase in your domestic life and relationships will strengthen. Be health conscious.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is going to be very exciting for Gemini. You will be able to make new connections by using your communication skills to the fullest. Your thoughts and ideas will flow, which you would like to share with your colleagues and your loved ones. This week, you may learn some new technology or unfamiliar things related to knowledge. Taking advantage of your curious nature and getting involved in a new activity will prove beneficial.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week brings particularly positive signs for you. This week, you will be able to understand your emotions better. Your sensitivity will get a new direction, which will help you build even stronger bonds with your loved ones. At work, this is the right time to increase communication with colleagues. Any problem can be solved if you share your thoughts with clarity. Your hard work will pay off, and you will receive praise. Health-wise, try to add some exercise to your routine.

Leo

Ganesha says this week brings many opportunities and challenging situations for Leo. It is time to recognise your self-confidence and leadership potential. Your ideas and views will gain importance in the workplace, making you an inspiring element among your colleagues. If some disputes were going on in personal relationships, this week is a good time to resolve them. Express your words and feelings clearly; this will strengthen relationships.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, you will face many new possibilities in your workplace. This is the time for you to share your ideas and work on new projects. Collaboration with fellow workers will bring you success, but be careful to avoid unnecessary stress. There may be some changes in your family life as well. Family members seek your advice, and your guidance will provide them with guidance. Spending time with your loved ones will give you mental peace. In terms of health, this week is a week to be a little cautious.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is a time of harmony and balance for Libra natives. You will be able to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Relationships with family and friends will be strong, and you will feel inspired to spend time with them. This week, you will get an opportunity to express your creative ideas. This will motivate you to get involved in new projects. You will have supportive and helpful people in your workplace, which will increase your chances of success.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, the doors of new possibilities are opening for you. You will start your activities with new energy and enthusiasm. This is the time for self-analysis and self-construction. Recognise the strength within you and use it to achieve your goals. Some tension is possible in personal relationships, but you can resolve it with communication and empathy. Spending time with your loved ones will give you mental peace. Do not hesitate to express your deepest feelings, it will strengthen your relationships.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week is the time for new beginnings. The curiosity and energy within you will lead you to new experiences. This week, you may learn something new, whether it is in a new hobby or professional life. Your thoughts will be positive, and people around you will be attracted to your energy. Participating in social activities will prove beneficial for you, and you may make new friends. The importance of communication will increase in personal relationships.

Capricorn

Ganesha says the overall outlook for Capricorns will be very positive this week. New opportunities will be welcomed in your professional life, which will increase the possibility of advancement in your career. Your hard work and dedication will make your superiors appreciate your work. You will also find satisfaction and love in personal relationships. Spending time with family will increase mutual understanding and bring warmth to relationships. Participating in social activities with your friends will also give you happiness.

Aquarius

Ganesha says many positive changes can come in your life this week. Your creativity will be at its peak, which will enable you to adopt new ideas and implement them. You will get an appreciation for your efforts at work, and this time may indicate promotion or new responsibilities. Your social life will also be active this week, where you will get the opportunity to make new friends and strengthen old relationships. There may be minor squabbles with family members, but it will be resolved soon.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week marks a new beginning for Pisces. You will be able to express your feelings at this time, and this will give you a chance to strengthen your relationships. Sharing your emotions openly will deepen your relationship with your loved ones. On the business front, you may get some new opportunities. Do not be afraid to share your ideas. This is the right time to bring out the creativity you have. Try to maintain better coordination with the team, this will increase empathy and cooperation in the workplace.