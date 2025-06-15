Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says many positive changes are expected for you this week. You will be energetic in your work and inspired to make new plans. This is the time to focus on your goals. Spending time with family will increase your inner peace. Communicate with honesty and openness in personal relationships. This will make your relationship stronger. Some compromise may be necessary in love life, so be a little patient.

Taurus

Ganesha says many new opportunities can open up for you this week. In work life, you can reach the top with your hard work and dedication. Maintain a positive attitude, as your relationship with your colleagues will be strong, and you will benefit from teamwork. The financial situation is likely to improve. You may get profit from an old investment, or be careful while making new plans in financial matters. In personal life, your loved ones will be special to you.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, new possibilities are going to open up for you. Cooperation in the team will increase due to your communication skills, which will strengthen your professional relationship. Present your ideas clearly, your confidence will add magic to your work. In personal life, this is the right time to spend time with friends and family. Participate in social activities and share your love. Meeting new people will refresh your energy.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, your emotions will be deep. This is the time to understand yourself and recognise your inner strength. Moments spent with family and friends will give you peace, so give them priority. Be ready for new opportunities in the field of career. Long-pending work can gain momentum this week. Your hard work and dedication will be recognised, which will give you confidence. It is important to be aware of your health. Moderate exercise and proper diet will maintain your energy level.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, the energy around you will give you positivity and confidence. This is the time for you to realise your ideas and plans with clarity. You will feel a new energy in yourself, which will also improve your relationships. This is an excellent time to spend time with your close friends and family. With their help and support, you can solve your problems. The magic of speech will spread around you, which will increase the impact of your words.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is the time to think clean and stay organised in your life. You will feel an increase in your ability to do tasks in a planned manner. The fruits of your hard work and discipline will come in front of you, which will help you move faster towards your goals. This week, some new opportunities may come in front of your way, which will prove to be helpful for your career progress. You will get an opportunity to participate in an important conversation or meeting, so have faith in yourself and be ready to present your abilities.

Libra

Ganesha says this week will be a balanced and rejuvenating time. You will try to establish harmony in your relationships, which is your natural tendency. Be it a personal relationship or a professional one, at this time, you will be able to communicate with everyone. In the field of professionalism, this time can give rise to new possibilities for you. Do not be afraid to share your ideas, as your creativity will help you move forward. Light competitions can also encourage you. Take care of your health as well.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, you need to control your emotions and thoughts. Try to understand your deepest instincts and desires. Try to maintain a balance between personal and professional life. This week, some activities may increase at your workplace, but there is no need to panic. Be careful in your plans and take every step thoughtfully. Your relationships can gain new depth. If you have shared your thoughts with someone, it can bring positive results for you.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week opens the door to new possibilities for you. It is time to focus on your goals and realise your ambitions. Your positive attitude and enthusiastic energy will inspire those around you. Your social life will also enter a new layer of awareness and joy this week. Spending time with friends and family will improve your mental health. New friendships or old relationships may get strengthened. In business matters, you may get the fruits of your hard work and struggle.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week brings important opportunities for you. It is time to self-analyse and decide the future directions. New possibilities may open up in professional life, which can help you move towards your goals. Relationships with colleagues will be even stronger, so maintain harmony in the team. In personal life, focus on family matters. Your contribution will be appreciated, and it will make your relationships even deeper. Try to express your feelings through communication.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week can open doors to new possibilities for you. This is the right time for self-analysis, and you will be able to understand what you should focus on in your life. Your creativity will be appreciated at work, and you may move towards some new projects. Personal relationships will also become warmer. You will get a chance to spend quality time with friends and family. This is also a good time to resolve some old issues. Your social activities may increase, and there are chances of meeting new people.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be generally positive. You will experience the powers within you, which will boost your creativity and sensitivity. This is the time when you will feel comfortable expressing your feelings, and your artistic approach can lead you to new opportunities. This week, your relationships will also see improvement. Time spent with family and friends will give you mental peace. Resolving an old issue will prove beneficial for you. This is the right time to share your feelings. In terms of health, it is necessary to focus on regular exercise and a proper diet.