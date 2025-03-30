BLACK AND WHITE OF LIFE

Robin David, the hard-working self-made Sculptor is exhibiting his works at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art. Robin started off his creative journey by taking music lessons on the Sitar before being scolded for playing a Bollywood song and thus an end to the music lessons. He went on to pursue Fine Arts and later founded the Sculpture department at Gwalior Art College.

The present exhibition of sculptures show his love for Makrana marble and quest for being a creator with independent mind. One can feel the musical movements shaping the contours and the textures in his sculptures. If there was an amalgamation of the sphere, the cone or the cube in the sculptures, it was the sheer thinking mind which had to struggle its way onto the stones and bring in aesthetic value to the creations. Says Robin “In Art, memory resurfaces to manifest itself through the metaphors of signs. I play with signs, real image remains elusive.”

For Robin, the fast changing landscape of the urban regions and the high rise structures bring in a stark contrast to the natural images that have always been before his eyes. The natural past continues to haunt in the present reality and most of the sculptures keep oscillating between seeming reality and puzzling hallucination. The rhythmic motions of lyrical lines weave a network of connections into the sculptures which yearn to stand in open spaces rather than be confined to any museum or closed room. The white and black marble works bring in the element of play with light and shadow, contrast between the domain of the unconscious and frenzy of contemporary of life. The show continues at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur till 30th March.