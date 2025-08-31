‘A False Sky’ is a collection of poems that speaks of breaking, mending, and emerging stronger—scarred yet more beautiful, much like kintsugi. It captures the sky that stretches shamelessly, offering false promises of a magical world, only to dissolve into a dark nothingness. Through its verses, the book mirrors the human journey of despair, healing, and rediscovery of self. Published by Parchment Publications, this remarkable work by Dr Balesh Jindal comes adorned with the author’s original artwork as its cover and even carries its own music score, making it a deeply immersive and uniquely artistic experience.

Author:Dr Balesh Jindal

Publisher: Parchment publication

Price: Rs.495/

Distilling timeless wisdom from the original scripture, ‘Bhagavad Gita for Everyday Living’ offers quick access for today’s fast-paced, busy lives. This power-packed edition presents a concise collection of the Gita’s most profound insights, inspiring lessons, and practical calls-to-action. Serving as a ready-to-use reference guide, it allows readers to easily internalize Shree Krishna’s teachings and apply them in daily life. With actionable guidance for personal growth, clarity, and balance, the book helps navigate challenges while cultivating inner strength, purpose, and fulfillment. It makes the eternal wisdom of the Gita relevant and accessible for achieving a successful, meaningful life.

Author: Swami Mukundananda

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/

In ‘The Forest Had Pied Pipers’ by Somak Roy, three young men set out cycling from their sleepy university campus in Midnapore, India, to a beach town 100 miles away in 2003. Unbeknownst to them, the route passes through Maoist-controlled territory, turning a simple adventure into a tense and unpredictable journey. The novel is both an escape story and a tale of young love, capturing the thrill, risks, and passions of youth. Amidst this journey, it subtly questions whether communism is truly a thing of the past, blending adventure, romance, and social reflection with vivid storytelling.

Author: Somak Roy,

Publisher: Self Publication

Price: Rs.499/

Filled with real, relatable stories, ‘Tales of Sales’ offers insights into what makes people say ‘yes.’ From street-smart tactics and reading a customer’s mood to delivering impactful corporate pitches, each tale reveals practical lessons for connecting and influencing effectively. Far from being a textbook, it serves as a hands-on toolkit designed for freshers, young professionals, and anyone who interacts with customers directly. Its engaging narratives provide actionable strategies while keeping readers entertained. For anyone whose work revolves around people—be it sales, service, or client relations—this book equips them with the skills and mindset needed to succeed.

Author: Priyaranjan Kumar

Publisher: Srishti Publications

Price: Rs.350/