The book ‘Rescued Stories’ is a collection of heartwarming and heart touching stories of animal rescue that will inspire and educate you about animal rescue, abandonment and animal care. Animal rescue is not a hobby, not a passing fad. It is something every animal lover and rescuer lives, breathes it and loves it 24x7. This book is dedicated to all animal lovers and rescuers who dedicate their whole life for making their world a better place and giving them the love they truly deserve. Certainly A must read!

Author- Bhavani Sundaram

Publisher- String Production

Price- Rs.199/

Encouraged by the success of his debut book ‘The Pilgrim: Inferno Redux,’ Rohit Prasad has followed up with his second thought-provoking and tantalizing book ‘Mood Swings,’ a collection of short stories. Nine engrossing tales, each imbued with the essence drawn from one of the nine basic emotions, capping off with unexpected endings. The author presents a mélange of captivating stories that delve into the complexities of human feelings and experiences. From the challenge of overcoming a horrible blunder to the liberation of stepping outside one’s comfort zone, the stories promise to offer a rich tapestry of narratives.

Author: Rohit Prasad

Publisher : Griffin Publication

Price: Rs.199/

The book ‘Indian Stories: Images & Thoughts’ is segmented into four parts, wanderlust-discovering India by train, wondrous India- discovering the lesser-known trails, well-known personalities, lesser-known people and lastly wavering mind, wandering thoughts. Indian history has been fashioned and shaped by both known and lesser- known people, all blessed with a robust mind. Eminent philosophers like Adi Shankara and Buddha, in quest of harmony and the Indian ethos were on a voyage. May readers to discover the spirit of India through this book. A must-read book to expand the horizons of mind!

Author- Ravi Valluri

Publisher- Become Shakespeare

Price- Rs. 449/

This path-breaking book reveals how caste crushes human creativity and is disturbingly similar to other forms of oppression, such as race, class and gender. At once a reflection on inequality and a call to arms, ‘Caste Matters’ argues that until Dalits lay claim to power and Brahmins join hands against Brahminism to effect real transformation, caste will continue to matter.

Author- Suraj Yengde

Publisher- Penguins

Price- Rs. 457/