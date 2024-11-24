How complex are relationships between men and women? How corrupted is a man’s thinking for women he interacts with? Even though a woman gives birth to a man, how little a man understands her! Fluctuating between poetry and prose, questioning even the method of writing ‘Under the Night Jasmine’ is a world that is layered and many-splendored. It’s a coming-of-age novel — A micro look at a man’s world that both pushes back and fascinates.

Author: Manav Kaul

Publisher: Penguin

Price: Rs. 399/

Right from childhood, Chunni’s favourite word was ‘why’. Why is the sky blue and the grass green? Why can’t I look at the sun for long? Why can’t I have short hair like my brothers?

In the book ‘Rebel With A Cause’ Chunni’s curious mind was always bubbling with questions. One day, when a coach arrives to teach her brothers how to ride a snowy white horse, Chunni decides she wants to ride, too.

But when she’s told she can’t because she’s a girl, will Chunni have the courage to stand up for herself and ask the most important question of all: why not?

Author: Mamta Nainy

Publisher: Penguin

Price: Rs. 250/

This critical anthology—‘Phrasal Heraldry of AKChoudhary’ in Indian English Poetry has been edited by Prof NDR Chandra and DrKalyan Gangarde and published by New Man Publication, Mumbai. The book contains 18 scholarly papers including an interview of the poet with DrVNSingh.The papers deal with the Romantic Fragrance of the poet on one hand and the phrasal movement on the other. His phrasal fragrance runs wild to its utmost degrees in Indian English Poetry.His romantic flavour is matchless.

Editors: NDR Chandra and Dr K Gangarde

Publisher: New Man Publication

Price: Rs.399/

The narrative of the book ‘When Fate Kicks’ builds up when this adroit kicker is unfortunately kicked by the gigantic foot of fate. An ordinary occurrence brings extraordinary consequences in its wake which derails his life. All of his hopes are dashed to the ground. This is the most intense moment in the novel and the readers excitedly flip through the pages to explore what lies ahead in store for their amiable and introvert hero.

Author: Piya Gajbe

Publisher: Notion Press

Price: Rs. 272/