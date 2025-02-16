‘Potpourri’ is a medley of articles published in an eminent newspaper. The second part consists of interviews and book reviews of two books by the author. The articles are related to Barak Valley in Assam, where communication bottleneck was a glaring issue two decades ago, and it remains a persistent problem. Additionally, thought-provoking articles on Sanbil and endangered dolphins are noteworthy. The interviews of the author by Dr J S Anand and book reviews by Professor J B Bhattacharjee, founder Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, Silchar, are among the highlights. An engaging work indeed!

Author: Kallol Choudhury

Publisher: Swapno Prakashan

Price: Rs. 200/-

‘Alley of Deception’ tells the story of four young men who go through all the usual family and societal expectations and financial burdens. They start losing jobs due to the financial crisis in the country. As the crisis worsens, they start thinking about making tough choices that change everything. At 190 pages, the novel explores themes of friendship, ambition, survival, and toxic masculinity. The language is simple, and it is a fast-paced thriller that will keep the reader hooked.

Author: Jiyyad Shahul

Publisher: BFC Publications

Price: Rs. 230/-

‘Kavita Ko Mandap Mein Le Aao’ is a unique collection of 65 of the finest poems by renowned psychiatrist and poet Dr. Raj Kumar. Curated and edited by his filmmaker son, Sharad Raj, after his passing, the collection features poems from his previously published works. What makes this book special is the absence of metaphors or similes, even when describing ‘Shingaar Ras’. It is a collection that transcends poetic genres, with well-known writer Srilal Shukla noting that it was difficult to classify Dr. Kumar’s work. This is truly a collection to be read and experienced.

Author: Dr Raj Kumar

Publisher: AABS Publishing House

Price: Rs. 299/-

‘Nari Shakti’ contributes to the body of knowledge on women and is particularly relevant at a time when Indian women are making national and global contributions. ‘Nari Shakti’ explores the evolution of Indian womanhood and the factors that have shaped their status in society. Various authors present different viewpoints, addressing the challenges and opportunities for women in various strata of society. ‘Nari Shakti’ underscores the significance of women’s participation in the nation’s economic growth and the pathways to achieve this. As a nation, we should settle for nothing less!

Editors: Ganesh Natarajan & Uma Ganesh

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 595/-