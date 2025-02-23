The ten stories in ‘Episodes of Life’ by Dr. Avlokita Sharma are intended to inspire a sense of wonder for the simple yet impactful moments that define our existence—those fleeting glances, heartfelt conversations, and moments of introspection, all part of the human experience. The narratives within the book have been thoughtfully organized into episodes rather than traditional chapters. This structural choice reflects the nature of life itself, where each episode, while standing alone, is intricately influenced by the threads of those that came before and those that will follow, weaving into a larger canvas.

Author: Dr. Avlokita Sharma

Publisher: Writerspocket Publishing

Price: Rs.229/

Colour Transfer & Other Stories

‘Colour Transfer & Other Stories’ by Nitish Raj explores the complexities of love through 21 short stories. Love, a profound emotion, has always faced the tenacity of time and has been a subject of discussion. Does it require the much-hyped commitment and trust for each other, or does something else come into play? This collection will let you venture into the various facades of love, where emotions, faith, and belief will turn shaky and prompt you to dip into life’s finer nuances.

Author: Nitish Raj

Publisher: Booksclinic Publishing

Price: Rs.299/

‘Beyond the Bell’ by Chitra Prasad is a remarkable book that emphasizes the importance of experiential education. It shows that an educational journey where experiences are as important as academics prepares students to deal with life by awakening their consciousness. Join Chitra in her movement to empower India’s future generations with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Author: Chitra Prasad

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.495/

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu…the Devi and Her avatars reside everywhere.

In ‘Devi and Her Avatars’ by Alka Pande, the author delves into the most revered and fascinating avatars from the Devi Bhagavata Purana and the Durga Saptashati—two key texts celebrating the many forms of Devi. The book explores their origins as well as the local lores, legends, and symbolism surrounding them, revealing the ever-present essence of the Devi in every aspect of existence.

Author: Alka Pande

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/