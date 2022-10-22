Can good Karma take us to God?

People around the world try to do good deeds or good Karma. The objective is simple. They believe that their good Karma will lead them to God. But this is a myth. Good Karma or good actions are only like good seeds. Once planted, our deeds will bear fruit. They will either lead us to happiness in this birth or bring us back to earth in a rebirth to be rewarded for what we have done. But will good deeds take us to God? No! As long as we do good Karma, we continue to live as ME, the Mind and Ego in the body that is 'I'. When there is 'I', which is the ego, we will not realise God. So we must let go of our ego to find God.

The fundamental belief, 'I will find God' is wrong. Because we have been taught this from the beginning, it becomes very difficult to realise God in the temple of our hearts. We believe God to be that picture, with a name and form, living far away, and we are also told that our God will be impressed by our prayers, offerings, and good deeds. But this is a lie; as long as we believe in the lie, we will do good deeds and die, but we will never realise God.

Millions around the globe chant the mantra — 'Good Karma will lead me to God.' But this mantra is wrong. Karma is a cycle; unless we get out of this cycle, we cannot become one with the Divine. We have been so indoctrinated with this belief that good deeds equal God that we cannot think of anything else but this. When will we change our beliefs?

As long as I do a good deed for you, I record a Karma in my life book and this, unfortunately, keeps me away from God. My ignorance that believes in the myth of God, you and I being separate, becomes the very cause of not realising God. God has secretly hidden in every living being on earth. Because we believe in the myth, we don't realise the Truth. We work hard to do good deeds, but we never realise God.

The way to God-Realisation is through Self-Realisation. Karma or good deeds do the opposite. It is not that bad deeds will take us to hell, and good deeds will take us to God. Both good and bad deeds will bring us back to earth in a rebirth. If we want God, we have to transcend Karma. We must go beyond the 'I' that does Karma and the ME, Mind and Ego that carries Karma, birth after birth. This Karma cycle binds us to the earth, and we will never realise God.

Indeed, our good deeds will give us a lot of happiness in our new life as well as in the present life. Just like seeds create fruits, good deeds become our destiny's roots and shoots. But God is something else. God is in you, and God is in me. We need God-Realisation. Unless I realise that I am nothing, but a manifestation of God, and you are nothing, but a Divine Soul, I will never see God in one and all. My ego will be caught in my good deeds, and the myth will entangle me in my Karma. I will never realise the Truth, and I will never realise God. Good deeds equal to Good destiny, not God!

So, instead of just doing Good work, one must do God's work as an instrument of the Divine. Because there is nothing where God is not. So we must surrender it to the Divine whatever good work we do. This way, we don't own any good work as 'I am doing it' - as an ego, but rather, the Divine in me is doing the Divine Will 'through' me, the Jivatman - the body, mind, Soul complex which is nothing but the Divine itself. I am nothing; only the Divine is. Then we transcend Karma and, at death, become one with the Divine.