Celebrating the alluring national parks of the USA on this World Tourism Day

The United States of America considers their National Parks as one of their biggest natural assets. With 63 iconic National Parks and an endless canvas of nature's best-preserved secrets, there is scope for adventure and discovery at every corner. Also, after the Covid pandemic, a majority of travelers are looking for natural surroundings and the physical, mental, and spiritual detoxification that such visits create. So, this World Tourism Day, on 27 September, we are going back to experiencing the depths of nature in USA's National Parks and the vast array of outdoors and adventures that these gems offer. The USA welcomes visitors from around the world to witness this incredible natural diversity.

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana

Yellowstone National Park is the oldest and perhaps the most iconic National Park in the USA stretching over 9,000 square kilometers of crystalline lakes, striking canyons, vast grasslands, thundering waterfalls, and geysers. The vast and expansive network of paved roads, hundreds of kilometers of hiking trails meandering through the sprawling Lamar Valley, flocks and herds of famed wildlife such as bison, elk and bears, and endless stunning views all around make Yellowstone National Park the top pick on any list.

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

The mighty Grand Canyon is a testament to 2,000 million years of geological history encompassing nearly 5,000 square kilometers of plummeting canyons, multicolored rocks, dramatic cliffs and stunning ravines. The Colorado River, meandering through Grand Canyon National Park, beckons visitors to take short guided boat trips, river rafting, or a multiday adventure. There are plenty of overlooks from which one can admire the view, including Mather Point and the Toroweap Overlook. Taking a mule ride along the South Rim trail or admiring the canyon from above on a helicopter tour also adds to the ultimate adventure experience.

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Located just 120 kilometers from Washington, D.C. Shenandoah is a little piece of paradise in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. It comprises more than 60 peaks, 100 species of trees, cascading waterfalls, spectacular vistas, quiet wooded hollows and countless animal species. Particularly in spring and fall, many people visit the park to witness the kaleidoscope of blooming flowers and changing leaves. The park also features more than 800 kilometers of hiking paths with trails like the Old Rag trail offering spectacular views of the mountains.

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

Mount Rainier National Park offers excellent opportunities for scenic drives, hiking and mountain climbing. On the 150-kilometer-long Wonderland Trail that circles Mount Rainier, hikers might spot a black bear or mountain lion as they traverse through lowland forests, valleys and alpine areas. Despite being an active volcano, Mount Rainier is covered in glaciers that feed six major rivers. In the spring, a colorful array of wildflower meadows ring the icy volcano while ancient forest cloaks Mount Rainier's lower slopes. Most roads are open from late May to early October, and all provide stunning views and access to a variety of hiking trails and other sites.

Everglades National Park, Florida

Just over 80 kilometers southwest of Miami, Florida, Everglades National Park features one of the most diverse ecosystems in the USA. The park protects an unparalleled landscape of swamps, marshes, tall grass prairies and mangroves that are home to rare and endangered species such as manatee, alligator and the elusive Florida panther. Rent airboats and tour the many rivers, streams and small islands speeding through the swamplands for a thrilling adventure. You can also tour the many boardwalk trails, wade through waters, bike along the Snake Bight and Long Pine Key Nature trails and canoe or kayak along the 159-kilometer Wilderness Waterway Trail.

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Crater Lake National Park features a deep lake, sheer cliffs over 600 meters high and two picturesque islands. Reaching a depth of 592 meters, Crater Lake is the ninth deepest lake in the world and the deepest in the USA. There are plenty of ways to experience Crater Lake. From ranger-led snowshoe treks during winters, to exploring the hiking trails along the cliffs around the lake and on Wizard Island once the snow melts, to spending a day boating or fishing on the blue waters, there are surprises everywhere.

Glacier National Park, Montana

The glacier-carved valleys, effervescent waterfalls, and razor-edged peaks, Glacier National Park is yet another place in USA that boosts adventure at each turn. There are many options for adventure such as hiking between North Fork and Goat Lick, visiting the Many Glacier region for spectacular views of receding glaciers, horseback riding through Logan Pass to watch mountain goats and bighorn sheep gallop through flower-filled meadows in spring, rafting down the Flathead River in summer, skiing and snowshoeing during winter, and much more. Due to Glacier's position in the far north of the United States, it's a great place to see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) or the Milky Way on a moonless night, a trulymemorable and elevating experience.

