Cheers to New Orleans’ Magical Festive Season

Embracing the charm of December, New Orleans comes alive with the magic of the holiday season. The city’s unique traditions, heartwarming special events, and captivating decorations transform every cobblestoned corner into a festive wonderland. The city also welcomes visitors with an array of cocktails and drinks, symbolic of a joyous toast to the holidays. In this most beautiful time of the year, the spirit of New Orleans shines brightly, creating an atmosphere of joy and merriment.

A highlight of the holiday season every year in New Orleans is the bonfires on the levee, built to guide Papa Noël (Santa Claus). Another spectacular yule time site is Candlelight Carolling in Jackson Square. Come gather in front of America’s oldest Cathedral and sing beloved holiday songs with amateurs and professionals alike.

Another must-experience is Celebration in the Oaks in City Park. Hop on a train with your loved ones and experience 25 acres of holiday displays, 600-year-old live oak trees dripping in lights, and Spanish Moss. If you are a Saints’ fan, do not miss the “Who Dat” tree.

But not all the fun is outside. Every year, historic French Quarter and Garden District mansions open their doors for holiday home tours and let the spirit of Christmas come in. This is your chance to get a behind-the-wrought-iron-fence view.

Other seasonal highlights include watching the Nutcracker – the traditional ballet at the Orpheum or the Hip Hop Nutcracker at the Saenger. You can also enjoy indoor ice skating and ice sliding at NOLA ChristmasFest in the Convention Center, experience holiday gospel in St. Louis Cathedral, go Sailing with Santa on the Steamboat Natchez, take Teddy Bear Tea at the Hotel Roosevelt, or shop for stocking stuffers in the French Quarter, the Arts Warehouse District, and Magazine Street.

No holiday season, especially in the vibrant city of New Orleans, is complete without indulging in the cherished tradition of Réveillon dinners. These festive feasts bring friends and families together in the spirit of culinary delight, offering a taste of the city’s rich cultural and gastronomic heritage. It is a time-honoured way to savour the holidays, immersing oneself in the warm and flavourful traditions that make New Orleans truly special. Today, the city’s best restaurants recreate a centuries-old Creole tradition with the decadent four-course holiday meals.

No holiday is complete without the perfect drink. Thankfully, in New Orleans, Antoine Amédé Peychaud, who mixed the very first Sazerac in his Royal Street pharmacy sometime in the 1830s, has paved the path for the changing palates through various cocktails and alcoholic concoctions that are available today. Credit may also be given to Thomas Handy, an 1870s saloon owner, for tracing New Orleans’ cocktail roots back to the beginnings. Despite its complex history, New Orleans is reclaiming its vibrant spirit through a resurgence of its renowned cocktails. In this historically rich city, each sip becomes a nod to the past. Raise a glass to New Orleans’ storied history with iconic drinks like the Hurricane, Pimms Cup, Brandy Milk Punch, Ramos Gin Fizz, Mint Julep, and the Sazerac. Explore more cocktail culture, from the classic Daiquiri to the intriguing Café Brulot Diabolique for the best holiday cheer.

New Orleans is a multicultural city, so Christmas is not the only holiday they celebrate. The Jewish Regions Children Service presents “Latkes with a Twist” each year. The event has been named one of America’s most amazing Hanukkah parties by the Washington Post. At The Jewish Community Center’s Community Chanukah Celebration, there will be a Menorah lighting, while one can enjoy latkes and fried chick in a backdrop of live folk music.

Every year in New Orleans, Kwanzaa is celebrated with the lighting of the candles, African dancing, drumming, poetry, singing, colourful clothing, fascinating speakers, and job fairs. In past years, the New Orleans Kwanzaa Coalition has hosted a series of events around the celebration, highlighting Kwanzaa’s seven principals or Nguzo Saba: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).