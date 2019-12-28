Designer Kunal Tanna's Alacrity for all occasions

Designer Kunal Tanna's bandgalsas, kurtas or his trench coats inspired by Indian silhouttes, his men's clothing draws inspiration from delightful past. IN his collection 'Alacrity', he reinvents his silhouettes and brings in an unwilted sense of restful cheer. Securely layered ensembles reflect a soothing yet enthusiastic appeal. Yet again experimenting with the shirt and trench styles, he immaculately amalgamates them not only with Jackets but also with classic Indian forms like Achkan, Bandi, etc. A refreshing attire option for the modern groom and his boy entourage.



With a forte for developing intricate fabric surfaces, holding on to the cuddling moments and seeking a pampering sense of solace, the patterns are influenced from grandma's humbly patched comforters. Cozy cable knits and quilted textures recall the warmth of childhood memories.

Nostalgic hues that set the mood, with a refreshed desire of seeking shelter under the calming deep unsaturated tones. Tints of expresso brown, serene anthracite blue, gentle gradations of slate grey and neutral heritage shades, form a perfect zealous palette, while his intricate fabric patterns are influenced from childhood memories.

His clothes make a timeless and subtle statement, appropriate for every occasion.

Be it the Bandgalas in unique textures like knits and quilts, the trenchcoats, that are primarily western but with Indian touch making them transform from day to night look with ease, the knitted textures of his kurtas for that much desired dapper look – Kunal Tanna has got is heart in India, drawing extensively from his memories of the rich Indian textile, but with a western outlook – ideal for the man of the day.