Discovering truth in an age of noise

In present times, there are so many varying concepts, theories, and paradigms available to mankind in all fields of knowledge that man is confused as to which one is totally true and supreme in its results. For example, in metaphysics there exist a large number of concepts concerning the soul, God, the world, hell, heaven, and related ideas. Each of these concepts is more or less divergent from the others, and some are even diametrically opposed. Similarly, in theology, theosophy, and religious philosophies, there is a vast diversity of doctrines.

Thus, amidst this large and almost bewildering variety of views or beliefs about the self, the creator, and liberation, man stands nonplussed. Seeing this deep mist and haze, some have decided never to make any effort at all to discover the self or to search for the real identity of those around them, thinking that such an endeavour would be futile.

Likewise, there are many postulates, hypotheses, and theories about the origin of the world, creation, and the appearance of mankind on planet Earth. These theories have divided humanity into various opinion-groups and cults, each vociferously promoting its favored theory while denouncing or condemning the beliefs of others. In this raging controversy about the origin of the world and the creator, man has gradually lost faith in his original divine nature.

A similar situation exists in the field of economics. There have been so many divergent theories that the world economy, as a whole, appears to be in shambles. Every wizard in the domain of economics has presented complicated formulations in such a masterly manner that, while a person of average intelligence stands in awe, even the intellectual elite are often puzzled about what remedies should be applied to the problems facing the global economy. Meanwhile, the world economy continues to grow more complicated as economic theories themselves become increasingly complex and confusing. The suffering of nearly half of the world’s population from poverty stands as clear evidence that many of our economic theories have failed.

The same can be said of politics. Some thinkers and their theories regard politics as a great art of governance, while others see it as a murky business, viewing politicians largely as seekers of power who, in their race for authority, become corrupt—sometimes absolutely so. Certain theories have classified forms of government into various “cracies” and have even labeled democracy as a perverted form of governance. On the other hand, many politicians and citizens alike consider democracy to be the best form of government. Karl Marx, in his theory of the state, went so far as to suggest that the state itself would eventually wither away, resulting in a society without government, since government inevitably creates vested interests.

In short, we can say that people today are in a state of confusion worse confounded. No theory proposed by man has, at its core, the potential to serve all fields of knowledge and thereby eliminate confusion while enlightening humanity in a complete and holistic manner.

However, not many of us are aware that such a treasure of wisdom is bestowed by the infallible and all-perfect Supreme Almighty only once in a Cycle of Time, when the entire world is destined to be transformed into a holy, happy, and healthy world. That time is now. Hence, it can be proclaimed with a clarion call that the moment for world transformation has arrived—a time when all forms of confusion can be removed.

