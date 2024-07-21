Doctors suffering burnout need compassion, not blaming

Hailed as deities on earth, healthcare professionals—especially doctors and nurses—are significantly vulnerable to burnout and mental health issues. A new book underscores the urgent need to increase compassion and support for these vital workers.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, a London-based general practitioner and former president of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) in the UK, has called for more comprehensive guidelines that emphasize “kindness” and “sensitivity” towards healthcare professionals. In her book, The Handbook of Physician Mental Health, Gerada sheds light on the alarming mental health crisis facing doctors and nurses.

Gerada references the tragic cases of Dr. Daksha Emson, a brilliant Tanzanian-Indian psychiatrist who took her own life along with her daughter Freya in 2000, and junior doctor Rose Polge, who reportedly drowned herself in 2016. Both women were dealing with severe mental health issues—Emson with bipolar disorder and Polge with acute self-esteem problems. These cases exemplify the dire consequences of neglecting the mental well-being of healthcare workers.

“The treatment of physicians who fall ill or suffer from mental health problems is often akin to treating them as naughty school children,” Gerada remarks. She emphasizes the need for a cultural shift in how employers and the healthcare system address the well-being of their staff.

The book highlights the stark reality that doctors are four times more likely to commit suicide compared to other professional groups. General practitioners, psychiatrists, and internationally trained doctors are particularly at risk. Female clinicians face an additional burden, often juggling the care of their patients with the responsibilities of their families, leading to a “double shift” that exacerbates stress and burnout.

Factors contributing to this crisis include increased workloads, bullying, and systemic racism, which lead many doctors to develop depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. While there are guidelines on how doctors should behave when unwell or when consulting with a sick colleague, these guidelines often focus on avoidance and blame rather than support and understanding.

Gerada points out that patient complaints, the need to relocate for better career opportunities, and unsatisfactory treatment further alienate doctors, increasing their sense of isolation and loneliness. This exacerbates the mental health challenges they face, creating a vicious cycle that is hard to break without systemic change.

The book calls for an urgent revision of these guidelines to foster a more supportive environment for healthcare workers. Gerada advocates for a holistic approach that integrates compassion and practical support into the fabric of healthcare institutions. This includes better mental health resources, more manageable workloads, and a cultural shift towards valuing the well-being of healthcare providers as much as patient care.

“The mental health of our doctors is not just a personal issue; it’s a public health concern,” Gerada asserts. “A mentally healthy doctor is better equipped to provide high-quality care to patients.”

In light of Gerada’s findings, it is clear that addressing the mental health crisis among healthcare workers is not only a moral imperative but also essential for maintaining the overall health of the community. Her call to action aims to inspire a much-needed transformation in how healthcare professionals are treated, ensuring they receive the compassion and support they deserve.