Environmental factors play a greater role in disease risk than genetics: Study

A new study by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine suggests that environmental factors may have a more significant impact on disease risk than previously understood, potentially overshadowing genetic contributions. This groundbreaking research, published in the journal Nature Communications, highlights the importance of lifestyle and environmental factors, such as air pollution, in influencing disease risk, offering new avenues for disease prevention and mitigation.

“We’re trying to disentangle how much genetics and how much the environment influences the development of disease,” said Bibo Jiang, assistant professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine.

To explore this complex relationship, the research team employed a novel spatial mixed linear effect (SMILE) model. This innovative approach combines genetic data with geolocation information to analyze disease risks more accurately. By separating environmental influences from genetic factors, the researchers aimed to provide a clearer picture of genetic heritability.

Dajiang Liu, co-senior author of the study, emphasized the importance of distinguishing between these influences: “If we can tease apart these shared environments, what’s remaining could more accurately reflect the genetic heritability of disease.”

The study utilized data from IBM MarketScan, along with environmental data, to reassess the genetic contributions to various diseases. For instance, the genetic risk of Type 2 diabetes was recalibrated from 37.7% to 28.4%, underscoring a greater role for environmental factors. Similarly, the genetic contribution to obesity risk was adjusted from 53.1% to 46.3%. Moreover, the researchers examined the effects of specific pollutants, such as PM2.5 and NO2, on health conditions. The study found that NO2 directly influences conditions like high cholesterol and diabetes, while PM2.5 impacts lung function and sleep disorders. This research underscores the potential of understanding the balance between genetic and environmental factors in enhancing disease prevention strategies, particularly within the realm of precision medicine. By identifying and mitigating environmental risks, public health strategies can be better tailored to reduce the incidence and severity of various diseases.

The findings from this study pave the way for more comprehensive disease prevention approaches that consider both genetic predispositions and environmental exposures. This holistic understanding could significantly improve health outcomes and inform future public health policies.