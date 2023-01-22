Every human being is seeking spirituality

Spirituality is not about right or wrong, spirituality is not about God or heaven, spirituality is about exploring the ultimate limits of who you are. Once you have come here as a human being, all that is possible in this human being, every dimension that exists as you, must be experienced. If you go without experiencing yourself, that is a wasted life. If there was a possibility that every moment of your life, no matter what is happening with the outside situation, if you could be bursting with ecstasy within yourself, wouldn't you want it? Yes, isn't it? That means you are seeking spirituality. If there was a way that you could live here, do whatever you wished to do and still be untouched by the process of life, wouldn't you want it? That means you are looking for spirituality.

As far as I can see, every human being is striving to be spiritual. Everybody is striving for happiness, everybody is striving to be free. That means they are seeking spirituality, but they are doing it unconsciously. A few of them are striving consciously, most of them are striving unconsciously – but everybody is striving for a life like that. It is better to seek it consciously. If anybody has sense, whatever they seek, they must seek it consciously, isn't it? Fundamentally, the seat of your experience is within you. Anything that you experience is within you. Whether you talk about going to hell or heaven, seeing God or the Devil, whatever it is, it is still about you. It is you who wants to go to heaven, it is you who wants to see God. It is not about God or heaven, it is always about you. So, instead of addressing yourself through something else, just addressing the basic "you," the way you are – your original nature – that is what spirituality is.

If you want to go to the house next door, if you know the geography of the place it would be very simple. But if you don't know the geography, you can go around the world and still get there. When you take a journey around the world to go to the next house, many people never make it. Taking a journey around the world and getting there is not a wise way to handle life. After all , this life is about you. Why don't you address yourself directly? Just addressing it with the utmost depth that you can gather within yourself – this is a spiritual process. Everybody is on the path. Some are going around the world, some are just going straight there; that is the only difference.