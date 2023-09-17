Expressions of water

As humans, we like to anthropologise animals and inmate objects, apart from our tendency to stand before the next human and speak our minds without prior thought or control. We talk and express ourselves to fellow humans and newborns, toddlers, and animals like a dog, parrots, squirrels or a tree – assume that they understand our language beyond the spoken words. Not only that, we wait for a reciprocation of a certain kind in return. But, something in alignment with this Universe provides us life – water. This element of water is all-pervading, the giver of our lives; we must also understand that water is not only the source of life, it also contains a language of its own, just like ours.

The water flowing on the mountains of the pious lands of the Himalayas flows in a different, unique language. The water flowing in the neighbourhood has a different mood and language. That’s also why urban water is considered contaminated and waters from the mountains are pure. You can’t drink water flowing in the city or town, even if its source is natural.

Your body will not agree to it. But this fact transforms when you reach the peaks of the Himalayas. If you sit down by the rivers of the Himalayas, you may find these waters talk to you. A deeper understanding of this takes you further to comprehend what Himalaya calls “Jal Dhyan”. You become that energy, a water meditative self, comprising of “Jal Dhyan” energies.

Conversations with water intensifies your love for it; your behaviour with it also takes the shape of that with a fellow human, your friends, family. Life beautifies itself in front of your eyes, and you keep reaping its benefits. Imagine a world that interacts with water in a way they do with each other. The blessings of the Universe, then, will unimaginably move towards humans. Water will become our automated protector, with no worries and concerns about the quantity and quality of available water.

Become water to communicate with water, flow like water – find that path for yourself just like water did. Water doesn’t ask for help; if there is a blockage in its flow, it stagnates, waits, pauses, and then evaporates – only to come back down as rainwater and find a new, suitable place to flow on.