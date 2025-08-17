From fear to freedom: Rethinking security

In the present world, many people consider physical survival and security as prime values. They argue that if a person does not survive, then what value can other values have for him? Similarly, they say that if a person lives in constant insecurity and fear, then where is the charm, joy, or zest in living? A man living in fear is like one in suspended animation — existing but without vitality, a life neither cherishable nor enjoyable.

On the other hand, others question this reasoning. They ask: What is the purpose of survival? What is the goal of life? If man, like animals, is concerned only with physical survival, then the difference between man and animal becomes negligible. They insist that human life must have a higher, nobler aim, a pursuit of truth, virtue, and service — something more worthy to achieve than merely breathing and eating. If personal survival is supreme, then why do soldiers willingly risk their lives at the battlefront to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty? Why did freedom fighters in India’s struggle for independence embrace death with a smile, chanting the name of their motherland? Why did ancient kings leave their palaces, armies, and luxuries to meditate in dense forests, knowing they might face wild beasts and harsh conditions? These examples show that fear has no place if one has moral and spiritual strength and good relations with all. Fear, they assert, arises from guilt, suspicion, or enmity. Instead of adding fear to our lives, we should work to remove these negativities from our thoughts, words, and actions. Survival is naturally assured when our actions are in harmony with fellow beings, nature, and moral law. Our life, death, survival, and happiness are governed by the law of Karma, and if our karma is pure, why should we fear? Death will come to all on its destined day — so why not sleep peacefully each night, free from anxiety?

The concept of national security arose with the birth of the nation-state in the 17th century. With survival as a priority, security became a central concern. In modern times, this is reflected in the race for advanced missiles and nuclear weapons by various nations, each claiming the need for complete protection from all threats. But this thinking — rooted in wrong ethics and negative assumptions — fuels a cold-war mentality where nations race to outdo each other militarily. It is a vicious cycle of mistrust, competition, and sabre-rattling, where the goal shifts from peace to domination. The belief in the survival of the militarily fittest, and the ethics based on it, are flawed. These beliefs will not create order or harmony but will breed hatred, anger, and suspicion — pushing the world from cold war to hot war. Hence, It is in every country’s interest to abandon this destructive philosophy. Remember ! A war-driven mindset drains resources, deepens fear, and wastes billions on weapons of mass destruction while neglecting education, health, and human welfare. Instead, we must recognise that we are all children of one Almighty. Our true duty is to seek right knowledge, improve the quality of our karma, and thereby make life peaceful and blissful. Security, in its truest form, does not come from the might of weapons but from harmony, justice, and spiritual strength.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)