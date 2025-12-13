City Students Shine at Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025; Event Sees Record Participation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: The Grand Finale of Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025, a major school-level law talent hunt, concluded on an inspiring note in Hyderabad, drawing enthusiastic participation from students and educators across the city. Conducted by Abhyaas Edu Technologies at the Telangana Corporators’ Cultural Club (TCCC), the event showcased some of the brightest young minds exploring law and civic learning.

This year’s edition witnessed unprecedented participation, with 75 schools and over 4,000 students taking the preliminary rounds held across various campuses. From these, 25 schools advanced to the Grand Finale, competing in the Subjective Theory Round followed by the Grand Moot Court Competition-both designed to mirror real legal reasoning and courtroom advocacy.

Notable Personalities Attend the Event

The Prize Distribution Ceremony featured several distinguished guests:

● Hon’ble Justice S. Ravi Kumar Garu – Chief Guest

● Dr. P. Ravi Sekhara Raju Garu, Director – ICFAI Law School – Guest of Honour

● Film Director Parasuram Garu – Special Guest

Their presence added immense value, offering students a mix of legal, academic, and creative insights.

Praise for the Initiative

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. P. Ravi Sekhara Raju Garu, Director of ICFAI Law School, commended the academic intent behind the initiative:

“This platform goes beyond competition. It immerses students in the spirit of legal education and encourages them to think deeply and responsibly.”

Film director Parasuram Garu highlighted the social relevance of legal awareness:

“The dedication and clarity shown by these students are truly impressive. Events like Lex Quest make the study of law relatable and inspiring.”

Referring to cinema’s influence, he added that films like Jai Bhim demonstrate the power of law in delivering justice to the vulnerable.

Hon’ble Justice S. Ravi Kumar Garu praised the event’s execution:

“This is one of the most professionally organised school events I have attended. Lex Quest cultivates critical thinking and excellence among young learners.”

Vision from the Organisers

Mr. Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, Chairman, Abhyaas Group of Institutions, spoke about the initiative’s larger purpose:

“Lex Quest motivates students to view law as a means for justice and meaningful social change. With the right platform, students rise with remarkable clarity and confidence.”

A Day Full of Learning

Students participated in a wide variety of academic and experiential sessions such as:

● Panels with leading universities

● Moot court demonstrations

● Alumni interactions

● Workshops and quizzes

● Real-world legal problem-solving tasks

Participants also enjoyed exclusive Lex Quest merchandise and a buffet lunch. Winners received trophies, certificates, mentorship opportunities, and cash prizes.

Winners of Abhyaas Lex Quest 2025

● Samasthi International School - ₹25,000 cash prize

● Radcliffe School - ₹15,000 cash prize

● Sanghamitra School - ₹10,000 cash prize

About Abhyaas Lex Quest

Abhyaas Lex Quest has grown into one of Hyderabad’s most impactful school-level initiatives promoting constitutional literacy, structured reasoning, and civic awareness among students of Classes 8–12. It continues to inspire young learners toward careers in law, governance, public policy, and social leadership.