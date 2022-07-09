Giri Pradakshina to stretch 32-km along sacred hill

Legend has it that Lord Narasimha Swamy has 32 forms. By circumambulating the Simhchalam hill stretching upto 32-km would be equal to appeasing all the 32 forms of the Lord Narasimha Swamy.



Chanting the name of the Lord and trekking along the route, lakhs of devotees embark on 'Giri Pradakshina', the annual festival of Simhachalam Devasthanam. This year, the festival is celebrated on July 12.

Scores are expected to join the trek as they believe that their prayers get fulfilled by taking part in the festival celebrations. After two years of break, the Giri Pradakshina is expected to attract five lakh devotees this time.

Commencing from 'tolipavancha' downhill of Simhchalam, the trek would continue via Adivivaram, Pineapple Colony, Arilova and Hanumantawaka wherein devotees begin the trek by breaking a coconut, a symbol of auspiciousness. A majority of them take a holy dip at Appu Ghar before resuming the yatra.

The trek will continue via Isukathota, Maddilapalem, Akkayyapalem, Port Stadium and Madhavadhara. Some of the devotees will have a darshan of Lord Madhava Swamy and take a holy bath at Gangadhara and proceed to Simhachalam passing through NAD Junction, Gopalapatnam and Prahaladapuram.

Many start their trek in the morning and conclude it by evening. However, those who start their journey at night would reach in the wee hours of the next day. From the downhill, some prefer to trek further to the temple, while others board buses for the darshan.

The flower-decked chariot (pushparatham) carrying the model of the Simhachalam deity will also be taken along the 32-km trekking route. A number of devotees have been regularly participating in the 'Giri Pradakshina' for more than three decades, barring two years of break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As a part of the festival, the district administration and devasthanam officials are making elaborate arrangements. Many NGOs have come forward to set up stalls to provide drinking water, medicines and refreshments for the devotees. Bio-toilets will be made available at several points along the route. In case of any emergency, ambulance services can also be utilised. The presence of police will be witnessed along the route.

For the convenience of the devotees, dug-up roads will be repaired and electric lights will be installed, among other facilities. Resting stalls, refreshment counters, chalivendrams (water kiosks) will dot the route.

Decades ago, a large number of devotees from rural areas used to participate in the Giri Pradakshina. Recently, people within the city limits are also joining the trek. Apart from the Telugu-speaking states, devotees from Odisha and rural areas too take part in the event in large numbers.

The devasthanam authorities are making alternative arrangements for the devotees who could not walk along the path. For devotees who could not participate in the 'Giri Pradakshina' can go around the main temple thrice which is said to be equal to trekking 32-km. "Childless couples who want to be bestowed with children often take up the trek as there is a belief that the Simhachalam God will fulfill their wishes. Every year, the trek which is equal to 'bhumandala pradakshinam' attracts people of all age groups from various places," observes TP Raja Gopal, Sthanacharyulu of Simhachalam Devasthanam.

However, this time, the district officials and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation staff intend to make it a plastic-free affair by involving various departments, NGOs and APFERWAS.