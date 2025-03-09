Half of Australian children expected to be overweight or obese by 2050, study warns

A startling new global study has revealed that nearly half of Australian children and adolescents aged five to 24 are projected to be either overweight or obese by 2050, with a third falling into the obesity category. The research, published on World Obesity Day in The Lancet, has raised major public health concerns, urging immediate action to reverse the growing crisis.

The study, led by Australia’s Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), highlights a sharp increase in obesity rates in Australia and worldwide over the next five years. The findings predict that by 2050, around 2.2 million Australian children and adolescents will be classified as obese, while an additional 1.6 million under the age of 24 will be overweight. Globally, obesity rates among individuals aged 5 to 24 have increased threefold between 1990 and 2021. The study reported a staggering 244% increase in the number of children and adolescents with obesity, reaching 174 million in 2021. Overall, by the same year, approximately 493 million young people were classified as overweight or obese.

The rapid surge in obesity, especially among Australian youth, has now positioned the country as one of the fastest-growing nations in the obesity epidemic. The research also revealed that girls in Australia are more likely to be categorized as obese than overweight, posing an additional challenge for health authorities.

Jessica Kerr from MCRI emphasized that children and adolescents remain highly vulnerable to obesity, and the condition rarely resolves on its own after adolescence. Kerr stressed that prevention strategies must be prioritized to mitigate the long-term consequences of obesity, which could significantly burden Australia’s healthcare system and economy.

“The growing number of young people with obesity will inevitably lead to higher incidences of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, fertility issues, mental health problems, and respiratory conditions,” said Kerr. “This burden will not only impact the present generation but will also reduce the quality of life for future generations.”

The study warned that the economic impact of obesity-related complications will strain the healthcare sector by billions of dollars in the coming decades. In light of this, researchers have urged governments to implement multi-sectoral five-year strategies aimed at addressing the root causes of obesity. This includes improving nutrition, promoting physical activity, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and enhancing urban infrastructure to support active living.

MCRI Professor Susan Sawyer emphasized the need for strict policy measures to curb the rising obesity rates. She recommended regulatory changes such as taxing sugary drinks, prohibiting junk food advertisements targeted at children, and ensuring access to nutritious meals in schools.

“Without urgent government intervention, we risk seeing a major health crisis unfold over the next few decades. Preventing obesity at an early age is critical to ensuring healthier and longer lives for future generations,” Sawyer stated.

The global study also identified countries expected to witness the highest prevalence of obesity by 2050. The United Arab Emirates, Cook Islands, Nauru, and Tonga are projected to have the highest obesity rates, while nations like China, Egypt, India, and the United States are expected to have the largest number of obese children and adolescents.

The findings offer hope, however, if governments take decisive measures by 2030 to combat the crisis. Experts believe that with proper planning, investments in health and nutrition, and strong policy reforms, the trend can be reversed, giving future generations a healthier and more sustainable future.