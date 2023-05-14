How to travel with your pet – without the stress!

It’s hard (and sometimes impossible) to leave the furry members of your family at home. And why should you? With pet-friendly destinations all over the world and protocols in place for making sure pets have a comfortable flight, traveling with pets is definitely possible, even if it’s not always easy! Fareportal, a global travel technology leader and the third-largest flight OTA in North America, offers a variety of pet-friendly travel tips and expert advice to ensure that pet owners can enjoy a seamless and stress-free travel experience with their furry companions.



Get your pet cleared to fly



Figuring out how to travel with your pet isn’t as easy as booking cheap round-trip flights and showing up at the airport. Some countries require that your pet possess a current Certificate of Veterinary Inspection. This needs to come from a licensed and fully accredited vet. This means that the animal must be examined by a professional before travel. The certification indicates that the animal is healthy enough to travel and is not experiencing any visible signs of contagious disease.

You’ll also need to ensure that your pet is up to date on his or her vaccination schedule. When you return home, having your pet checked again is also a good idea to ensure they didn’t pick up any illnesses or parasites while on your travel adventure. Lastly, take the time to ensure your pet has its current identifying information on his or her tags. The consulate of the country you’re flying to will be an invaluable source of information as you figure out all of these details. There are also pet moving services that can provide any assistance you need for an additional fee.

Fareportal specialises in providing a wide range of travel solutions to customers, including flights for you, so why not for your dog? In addition to knowing the general rules of taking your pet with you when you fly, every airline also publishes its own set of rules.

Check if they’ll need a passport



That’s right, even pets have to pose for passport photos. The types of documents needed vary by pet type and country (and some countries have quarantine policies), so make sure to do some research before booking Fido’s tickets for his world tour. For more information, visit this comprehensive list.

Get ready to pass through security



If your furry friend is traveling with you in the cabin of the airplane, you’ll both have to pass through security. Once you get to security, you’ll need to take your pet out of its carrier and present it to the TSA agents. The pet carrier will most likely have to pass through the baggage scanner while you and your pet stroll through the upright metal detector. Also, regulations for flying with pets vary from airline to airline, so make sure all is well before trying to board the plane!

Choose a pet-friendly destination

Nothing’s worse than being surrounded by people who don’t appreciate your fur baby as much as you do. Avoid potential awkwardness by booking pet-friendly hotels and resorts. Luckily, there are plenty of international options that welcome pets of all kinds! Another thing to keep in mind is that there are also some cities that are more accommodating to certain types of pets than others. For example, New Yorkers and Parisians tend to own and love dogs, which makes these two cities a prime place to take your four-legged friend. There are dog parks for your baby to stretch his or her legs, and many businesses and restaurants welcome dogs (outside). Choosing the right destination for you and your pet can mean the difference between a relaxing vacation and a stressful ordeal.

Go with the flow

You know your pet’s personality better than anyone. To make the experience enjoyable for both of you, make sure you have everything your pet needs (special food, toys, scents, etc.) to keep him or her calm and happy on various modes of transportation or when you’re out and about. If you can tell that your pet is getting irritated or tired, change locations or activities. This will keep both of you happy and in a vacation mood.

Keep your pet calm throughout the flight

One of the biggest challenges of traveling by air with your pet is keeping them calm during what may be a stressful experience for them. An easy trick to build comfort with your furry pal is to put a worn piece of clothing into the crate with them. The familiarity of your smell might help to keep them calm during this uncertain time. Swaddling your animal like a baby will also help to ease their anxiety. You may consider buying a specially designed shirt or blanket to keep them calm. Aromatherapy may also be a useful tool in your arsenal when your goal is to bring peace to your nervous pet. Lavender is a particularly soothing scent to consider using. Arriving early for your flight will ensure you’re calm and not rushed. This will transfer to your pet, helping both of you to enjoy the flight with a better frame of mind.