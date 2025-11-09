Hyderabad prodigy shatters global records with historic Kuchipudi debut at age 7

Kumari Sharnitha Datta Racha, a seven-year-old dance prodigy from Hyderabad, has etched her name into global history with a breathtaking three-hour Kuchipudi ‘Rangapravesam’ (solo debut) at Ravindra Bharathi.

Defying all expectations, Sharnitha became the youngest artist ever to present a full-length classical repertoire, flawlessly performing intricate jatis, padams, and tillanas without interruption. Her feat earned seven world records at precisely seven years of age — a numerically poetic milestone in itself.

Trained under the visionary guidance of Guru Smt. Bhavana Pedaprolu, Founder of Sarada Kalakshetra Bhavan’s Kuchipudi Dance Academy, Sharnitha’s performance combined technical brilliance with rare emotional depth, captivating scholars, critics, and connoisseurs alike.

Her achievements have been officially certified by seven prestigious record-keeping institutions, including:

• Wonder Book of Records International

• India Book of Records

• Golden Star Book of Records

• Diamond Book of Records

• Telugu Book of Records

• Viswam Book of Records

• Genius Book of Records

Among these accolades, Sharnitha now holds the unparalleled title of “Youngest Kuchipudi Dancer to Perform a Full-Length Rangapravesam”, cementing her place as a cultural icon for future generations.

“Sharnitha’s dedication transcends her years,” said Guru Bhavana Pedaprolu, who conferred upon her the ‘Natyamayuri Award’ for exceptional artistry. “This isn’t just a performance—it’s a testament to how deeply Kuchipudi’s legacy lives within our children. She has redefined what’s possible.”

Born to Racha Hari Vinod and Nareena Devi Racha, Sharnitha began her training at the age of three. Her Rangapravesam—a rigorous rite of passage marking a dancer’s artistic maturity, typically undertaken in adolescence—reflects years of discipline and devotion compressed into a remarkable childhood journey.

The young dancer’s accomplishment marks a milestone in Telangana’s cultural renaissance, inspiring a new generation of artists across India to pursue classical excellence with renewed pride.

As Sharnitha steps into the spotlight, she carries not only seven world records, but also the promise of a vibrant future for Kuchipudi—where age is no barrier to artistry, and tradition finds new life in youthful grace.