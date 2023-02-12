India Art Fair 2023 opens its doors

India Art Fair, the leading platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, was held recently at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi.

Led in partnership with BMW India and with artists' voices at its centre, the fair presents 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 institutions. With India set to become the world's fifth-largest economy, the expansion of its art market has grown in parallel with India Art Fair at its helm. Building on the success of the last edition, the 2023 fair will be the most ambitious to date, with expanded floorspace to showcase South Asia's greatest talent, spanning cutting-edge contemporary art and modern masters, and an extended Studio presenting the fair's Digital Artist in Residence programme. The fair is a meeting ground for collectors, curators and art professionals, strengthening cultural dialogue and ties with the international art scene.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair comments "This year, the India Art Fair raises the bar, boldly presenting its most ambitious edition to date. With an expanded programme of galleries, talks, performances, workshops, a new all-womxn artist posterzine, and the first-ever Young Collectors Hub in the city, the fair sets the stage for powerful artists' voices to be heard loud and clear. As the market for Indian and South Asian art continues to expand, we invite visitors to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, and to embrace and proudly own their culture." India Art Fair 2023 is set to include some of India's most important contemporary art galleries presenting established names and promising young talents. Top Indian contemporary galleries exhibiting include Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace,

PHOTOINK, GALLERYSKE, Nature Morte, Blueprint12 (all New Delhi), Chatterjee & Lal, Jhaveri Contemporary, Chemould Prescott Road, GALLERY MASKARA, Galerie Isa, Project 88 (all Mumbai), EMAMI ART, Gallery Art Exposure (both Kolkata), Experimenter (Kolkata / Mumbai), Vida Heydari Contemporary (Pune), Apparao Galleries, Gallery Veda (both from Chennai), Gallery WHITE (Vadodara), Archer Art Gallery, ZOCA (both from Ahmedabad), Anant Art (NOIDA / New Delhi) and Kalakriti Art Gallery (Hyderabad), each of them from across India and beyond the traditional centres of New Delhi and Mumbai. Alongside these are modern master galleries, DAG (New Delhi / Mumbai / New York), Crayon Art Gallery and Dhoomimal Gallery (both New Delhi), showing iconic masterpieces.

Highlights of international galleries participating include: Galleria Continua who will present a large-scale newly commissioned site-specific project by Cuban artist Osvaldo González alongside works by Anish Kapoor, Kiki Smith and JR; Marc Straus will feature Anne Samat, Omar Rodriguez-Graham and Xi Zhang; Bruno Art Group will present Andy Warhol; Saskia Fernando Gallery will show internationally-renowned South Asian artists Jagath Weerasinghe and Chandraguptha Thenuwara; Grosvenor Gallery will shine a spotlight on Senaka Senanayake; and finally Aicon will include Rasheed Araeen and Victor Ekpuk within its booth presentation.

Showcasing solo presentations curated by participating galleries, this year the Focus section will put a strong emphasis on painters from distinguished names such as Jayashree Chakravarty (Akar Prakar, Kolkata / New Delhi), Avijit Dutta (Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad) and Waswo X. Waswo (Gallery Espace, New Delhi), rising mid-career artists, Anni Kumari (Treasure Art Gallery, New Delhi) to emerging artists Viraj Khanna (Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai) and Digbijayee Khatua (Anant Art, NOIDA / New Delhi).

