India-Kazakhstan to Strengthen ties, Boost Connectivity for Shared Prosperity

In an effort to establish flight services connecting Hyderabad and Almaty and to bolster Kazakhstan’s presence in Hyderabad, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev, shares exclusive insights in an interview with Akhil Kumar from The Hans India and delves into the dynamics of the India-Kazakhstan relationship and the prospects of increased connectivity and cooperation between the two nations.

How do you look at the India-Kazakhstan relationship in recent times?

Since Kazakhstan gained sovereignty in 1991, it established diplomatic relations with India, and we are now celebrating 32 years of this strong diplomatic partnership. Over the years, our ties with India have remained robust and cordial, characterised by mutual respect and cooperation. Remarkably, our bilateral relationship has been largely devoid of major differences, which is a testament to the harmonious nature of our bilateral ties.

India and Kazakhstan share a common position on various international issues, contributing to our collaborative efforts in addressing global challenges. Our trade relationship has also witnessed significant growth, with a total trade volume of 2.4 billion US dollars, marking a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year. This upward trajectory in our trade and economic ties reflects our commitment to fostering a flourishing partnership.

While our relations are on a positive trajectory, it’s essential to address the challenges that we face, notably related to trade and transit routes. These hurdles notwithstanding, we continue to work towards strengthening our cooperation and enhancing connectivity.

In the past year, Kazakhstan and India had the privilege of hosting two high-level meetings, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the Global South Summit being a notable highlight. Further, the leaders of both nations met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events, further deepening our ties.

How do both countries intend to address the issue of limited connectivity and enhance trade relations between them?



To address the issue of limited connectivity and enhance trade relations between our two countries, we are exploring multiple avenues. One of the initiatives involve leveraging the Chabahar port in Iranian territory. Additionally, Kazakhstan is actively developing the Trans-Caucus transit route, which extends from the Caspian Sea, passes through the port of Baku in Azerbaijan, traverses the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia, reaches the Black Sea port of Georgia, and continues via sea routes through the Suez Canal to India. These efforts are aimed at enhancing trade links and facilitating smoother trade and transit operations between our nations.

How would you like to enhance your ties with two Telugu speaking States?



Kazakhstan has appointed an honorary consul in Hyderabad, and we are considering expanding its services to cover three Indian states: Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Further, I recently had a productive meeting with the Home Minister of Telangana, during which we engaged in a constructive dialogue. We are enthusiastic about enhancing Kazakhstan’s presence in the region.

One of our key initiatives is the planned launch of a new air route from Hyderabad to Almaty. This strategic move aims to stimulate increased tourist traffic from Hyderabad to Kazakhstan. With our vast and diverse territory, Kazakhstan offers a multitude of stunning destinations for travellers to explore and enjoy. We are looking forward to fostering stronger ties and promoting cultural exchanges through this increased connectivity.

How do you view the India-Central Asia relationship in the context of the changing geopolitics due to the war in Ukraine?



The ongoing conflict is deeply distressing for Kazakhstan, as it has historical ties with both involved countries and a shared history that spans over seven decades. Kazakhstan earnestly wishes for a resolution to this conflict and highly appreciates the position of the Indian government regarding the matter. There is hope that India can play a pivotal role in facilitating a ceasefire and eventual resolution to this ongoing conflict.

