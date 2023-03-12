It’s ok to take Stress

Let us talk about a word that is on everybody's lips. This word should have been bliss or happiness but instead, unfortunately, the word that the whole world knows is 'stress'. From birth, everybody becomes acquainted with the word stress and experiences it from the get-go. People are as familiar with stress as they are with oxygen; it has become a big part of everyone's lives.



Conversations revolve around stress how one should avoid it, how one should manage it or how one escape from it should. It has been integrated so much in life that we must first understand that we are giving it more power every time we claim to be stressed. For example, when a child is learning to ride a bicycle and continues to be afraid of falling, it is almost guaranteed that they will fall. Law is such that what you fear will happen is what always happens. Similarly, with stress we have created a larger issue of it than it originally was simply by talking about it and fearing it so much. So imagine if you want to do around marathon or train in running it is not that the minute you exit the door and get on the track or on the road, you'll get garland and applauded. You will have to sweat a little, experience fatigue and pain and go through the process before learning to run a marathon. But there also is the pleasurable side where we will enjoy the fruits of our labour. We will be increasing strength that we have flexibility, and stamina and improve overall health. It is not the case where you will train a little and then think about the stress you underwent while training for the rest of the day. Instead you will experience a sense of pride for having achieved something.

But rather than celebrate our small victories daily, we spend time worrying about failure. We end up giving more importance to the things that we cannot do rather than celebrating what we can or are doing at the moment. It is important to remember that being in stress is not so much a cause for concern but continuing to make it the only thing that you talk about is more harmful than useful. Think of it like this: when you prepare a meal, you add some additional items as a seasoning, which eventually have to be thrown from your plate and cannot be eaten. Similarly, stress is such a natural part of your life, but it does not have to remain in your life and become an integral part of it; you must eliminate it and live stress-free.