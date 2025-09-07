Khyaal: Transforming Ageing in India with Technology, Community, and Purpose

When Hemanshu Jain set out to build Khyaal, he drew inspiration from a deeply personal experience. Traveling frequently for work, Jain often received calls from his father for seemingly simple tasks such as OTT renewals. Time differences and busy schedules made it difficult to help promptly, and this highlighted a larger issue: seniors’ dependence on family members for basic digital and daily needs. What began as a personal observation soon evolved into a mission.

Along with Co-Founder and COO Pritish Nelleri, Jain envisioned Khyaal as a one-stop platform for seniors—a place to learn, engage, and thrive. In just five years, the platform has grown into a community of over three million seniors across India, offering enriching activities such as games, live yoga, music sessions, expert-led workshops, and digital literacy training.

Redefining Seniors and Technology

One of Jain’s most important realizations has been that seniors are not averse to technology—it’s often societal assumptions that limit them. When designed with empathy and simplicity, technology can empower seniors to embrace digital life with enthusiasm.

Khyaal’s design reflects this understanding. The interface is clear, easy to navigate, and tailored for seniors’ comfort. Training sessions and on-demand AI assistance further ensure that users feel supported every step of the way. “When introduced the right way, seniors not only adapt but embrace technology wholeheartedly,” Jain emphasizes.

Khyaal 50Above50: A Cultural Movement

Among Khyaal’s standout initiatives is Khyaal 50Above50, a nationwide talent platform exclusively for citizens above 50. It celebrates achievements across 50 categories—arts, fitness, entrepreneurship, social service, and more.

The idea originated from Khyaal’s own community contests, where participation exceeded expectations. Seniors demonstrated passion and creativity, prompting the team to scale it into a national movement.By spotlighting inspiring individuals, the initiative aims to change how ageing is viewed in India.

Jain calls it a cultural intervention: “We want to shift the narrative from decline to empowerment. Life after 50 can be vibrant, purposeful, and full of possibilities.” Aligned with the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, it encourages seniors to rediscover purpose and step confidently into the spotlight.

The Rise of Agetech in India

India’s senior population is projected to reach 193 million by 2031 and 347 million by 2050. Jain sees this demographic shift as both a challenge and an opportunity. With nuclear families, urbanisation, and increasing digital adoption, the demand for agetech solutions is set to rise sharply.

Khyaal has positioned itself as more than just an app. It is a holistic ecosystem that addresses physical, mental, emotional, social, and financial needs. The company continues to expand offerings in digital payments, personalised investments, multilingual communities, and AI-driven assistance.

Building for the Future

As India’s elderly population grows, Khyaal is shaping the future of senior care. The vision is clear: to create a supportive ecosystem that empowers seniors with independence, dignity, and recognition. “Our goal is simple,” says Jain. “To ensure that every senior, regardless of where they live or how old they are, has the tools to live a full and fulfilling life.”