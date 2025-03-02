‘Living Temple’: Celebrating Temple Art & Heritage

The Living Temple Art Show brings together an extraordinary lineup of artists whose work resonates deeply with India’s rich artistic and spiritual heritage. Through diverse mediums—painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, and mixed media—these artists reinterpret ancient temple aesthetics, ensuring their continued relevance in contemporary discourse. Their art explores themes of devotion, mythology, architecture, and cultural memory, forming a vibrant dialogue between the past and the present.

Reviving Temple Architecture and Sacred Spaces

Several artists in the exhibition focus on the grandeur of temple architecture and its deep spiritual resonance. Anil Thambai and Chetan Mevada use historical motifs and gold embossing to depict the endurance of temples, while Aryan Patil and Charanjeet Singh reinterpret sacred structures in their own unique styles—Patil through sculpture that honors marginalized temple artisans and Singh through intricate compositions inspired by stepwells. Parnavi Bangar digitally reconstructs lost temple heritage, breathing new life into ruined structures, while P.V. Gangunaidu’s printmaking meticulously preserves the intricate carvings of temples like Khajuraho and Ajanta.

Devotional and

Iconographic Art

Artists such as Jai Khanna and Rayana Giridhar Gowd celebrate divine iconography, drawing inspiration from Jain, Vaishnava, and Hindu traditions. Their luminous paintings, created with earth pigments and gold leaf, echo the grandeur of ancient murals. Similarly, Drdha Vrata Gorrick, a master of Vedic iconography, ensures the meticulous preservation of scripturally accurate devotional art of Silpa Kala. Srinivas Pulagam’s paintings reinterpret sacred narratives through detailed symbolism, keeping alive the visual storytelling traditions of temple frescoes.

Mythology, Memory, and Transformation

The themes of mythology and cultural memory run deep in the works of Masuram Ravi Kanth, Om Soorya, and Himanshu Joshi. Kanth’s mixed-media practice explores the transient nature of history, mirroring the decay and revival of temple art. Soorya’s “mindscapes” infuse Kerala’s folklore and rituals into layered paintings that serve as meditative reflections. Joshi’s works, constructed from found materials, mimic the organic aging of temple walls, reminding viewers of the impermanence of even the most sacred sites.

Sculptural Homage to India’s Sacred Traditions

From metalwork to ceramics, several artists push the boundaries of temple-inspired sculpture. Krishnamurti Lalji Parshad sculpts evocative forms inspired by Banaras, capturing the nine emotions (Navrasa) of Indian aesthetics. Rushikesh Sanjay Chandgude revives repoussé metalworking techniques, crafting intricate pieces inspired by temple iconography. Vinod Daroz reimagines temple pillars, lingams, and shrines in ceramic, modernizing ancient forms without losing their spiritual essence. Sangam Vankhade’s stone sculptures serve as miniature testaments to India’s sacred architecture, documenting its transformation over time.

Innovative Artistic Approaches to Tradition

Artists such as Dr. Janardhana Rao Havanje, N. Ramachandran, and Vaishali Rastogi Sahni bring innovative approaches to traditional forms. Havanje’s Kaavi mural art, a rare Karnataka tradition, blends history with contemporary themes. Ramachandran experiments with glass and painting to create layered interpretations of temple aesthetics, mimicking the effect of light filtering through ancient temple windows. Sahni’s intricate paper sculptures, adorned with sacred motifs, transform two-dimensional patterns into dynamic, three-dimensional forms.

Photography as a Cultural Archive

Photography plays a crucial role in preserving and celebrating India’s sacred spaces. Amar Ramesh’s visual storytelling breathes life into temple architecture and performance traditions like Therukoothu and Yakshagana. Sanjay Das’ photography, particularly his Terracotta Marvels series, documents the fading beauty of Bengal’s terracotta temples, ensuring their intricate artistry is remembered.

A Living Legacy

The Living Temple Art Show is not just an exhibition—it is a celebration of India’s enduring artistic and spiritual heritage. Each artist, in their own way, pays homage to the timeless beauty of temples and sacred spaces while pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Through their work, they ensure that these traditions continue to inspire, evolve, and resonate with contemporary audiences.