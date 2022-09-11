Longings of Love

"The Twin Flame" is reflecting on the myriad colours and contours of love, and the poet endeavours to explore an intense journey of emotional mayhem that strikes the tender heart of her protagonist."The Twin Flame" is reflecting on the myriad colours and contours of love, and the poet endeavours to explore an intense journey of emotional mayhem that strikes the tender heart of her protagonist. The title of the book, 'the twin flame' is loaded with deep symbolism. These two different flames epitomize the emblematic idea of two bodies that keep on hankering to mingle with each other.

A renowned doctor by profession and an equally acclaimed poet by avocation, Sonia Batra has once again enthralled her readers with her sublimely beautiful work of verse, an attempt which is not a mere versification of "The Twin Flame", no doubt is not a book of voluminous size like some conventional epics, but it successfully encapsulates the profound and pent-up feelings of a woman who has desperate longings to be in love and savour the elixir of sensual union with her soulful lover. The fact cannot be negated that love is the spirit Mundi of human history on this earth. As the modern-day world is rife with gruesome and ghastly violence, it is the magnificence of this mighty love that has kept the flames of kindness and compassion ignited.



The title of the book, 'the twin flame' is loaded with deep symbolism. These two different flames epitomize the emblematic idea of two bodies that keep on hankering to mingle with each other. In the pious process of this divine union, they fain and want to lose their identities becoming a single soul in two bodies. Here it would be pretty pertinent to refer to John Donne, a great metaphysical poet who remarks in one of his famous poems, "A Valediction: Forbidding Mourning", that "Our two souls therefore, which are one,

Though I must go, endure not yet A breach, but an expansion,Like gold to airy thinness beat."

The basic idea enshrined in the book The Twin Flame seems somewhat in consonance with the metaphysical philosophy of John Donne. Adhering to the doctrine of Immortal love, the book unfolds with an epiphany that can never annihilate the spirit of being. It has inherent potential to transcend the universal law of destruction. Even the ravages of time can not eliminate it.

But it will not be erroneous to state that there has always been a thin line between love and lust. In fact, a part of love is composed of bodily desires too. Therefore, the protagonist 'She' surrenders to him in reverence and awe. Her gross misconception that love is sheer lust also dwindles with the. revelations of mystic truths that dawn upon her in her journey to self-discovery. What gratifies the readers all the more is that every subtle emotion that a woman's tender heart experiences when she is overwhelmed with the amorous waves has been consummately chronicled in this brilliant piece of poetry. The vivid descriptions of falling in love for the first time, swimming in the ocean of pristine romance and succumbing to the irresistible urges warm the cockles of the hearts of all readers

The book is fully resplendent with several poetic devices which embellish the verses like the sets of glittering jewellery bedeck a bride. Taking recourse to her superlatively fecund imagination, the poet has quite artistically and aesthetically showered the captivating jewels of smilies, metaphors, images, assonance consonance enjambment and so on. Last but not least, the poet must be eulogised for the class of language she has chosen to shed light on this deepest of the emotions of mankind. Each line is bedecked with Wordsworthian spontaneity. The choicest of the adjectival phrases waft out from the fathomless recess of the heart and cast a spell on the readers' minds.