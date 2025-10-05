Louisiana’s celebrations of fall

With cooler climates that make up fall in Louisiana, the state comes alive with celebrations of food, music, and culture. Fall also brings the harvest season, presentingan engaging calendar of festivals and events where people of all ages rejoice nature’s bounty.

Food Festivals

Fall, food, and festivals; these three simple words mean so much in Louisiana, starting with the 5,000-egg omelette served at the annual Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville, where they truly believe in the incredible, edible egg and honour it with live music, a formal procession and an egg-cracking contest.

There are as many different fall festivals as there are local delicacies. In fact, New Orleans hosts festivals dedicated to Louisiana foods, like the Beignet Fest and the Fried Chicken Festival. You can also dig into all kinds of po’boys for a good cause at the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival.

A Cajun classic, cracklins, are on display at the Port Barre Cracklin Festival. In fact, Louisiana has multiple cities and regions that feature their own signature dishes. Get a taste of a Zwolle tamale at the Zwolle Tamale Fiesta. And of course, Louisiana’s state cuisine is celebrated at multiple gumbo festivals.

Sign up for the rice-eating contest at the International Rice Festival in Crowley, the annual Louisiana Pecan Festival in Colfax. The Andouille Festival in LaPlace is another event to look out for.

Some festival planners cannot decide on just one food to celebrate, so they choose an entire food group! Do not let the French words stop you from ordering mouthwatering dishes like shrimp boulettes and alligator sauce piquante at the French Food Festival in Larose. Up in Shreveport, check out the Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival to fill up on all the down-home comfort food.

Dessert’s first at the annual Sweet Dough Pie Festival in Grand Coteau, and wash all the deliciousness down with a beer at Shreveport’s Brew Fest, wine at the St. Francisville Food & Wine Festival or something stronger at the Smoke & Barrel Bourbon, BBQ & Whiskey Festival in Lake Charles.

Cultural Festivals

A testament to the growth of “Hollywood South,” the New Orleans Film Festival has been going strong since 1989, and the NOLA River Festival celebrates the cultural, economic, environmental, and inspirational impacts of the Mississippi River on New Orleans and the entire Gulf South region.

Head to theFestival Acadiens et Creoles to discover the culture that makes Lafayette unique. It is a free three-day festival of nonstop music, dancing, food, crafts, and genuine Cajun and Creole experiences. And check out the Red River Revel Arts Festival and the Louisiana State Fair, both in Shreveport. In Houma, the Rougarou Fest celebrates the local legend of the Rougarou, a French werewolf-like creature, and the rich folklore of the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.

Music Festivals

Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival is free to the public and has featured a variety of performers, including Larry McCrary, Sierra Green, and Bobby Rush. The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival features amazing musical lineups year after year, and the Abita Fall Fest features multiple bands for a lively festival in the quaint town of Abita Springs. The Acadia Music Fest in Thibodaux has entertainment that every member of the family will enjoy.