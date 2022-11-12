Love God without wanting anything from Him

Do not build a relationship with God based on needs. That should not be the foundation of your love. When you say you love God, love Him without conditions. Love Him without asking or wanting anything from Him.



Learn contentment

There is plenty to meet human necessities, but not enough to satisfy human greed, according to a proverb. Do you know how much you can handle? Every single person on the earth seeks peace, but we frequently look in the wrong places for it. You must first learn to quit blindly running the rat race if you want to be joyful. Thank the universe for what you have now. Your sense of contentment will undoubtedly grow as you learn to appreciate what you already have. This gives the present moment a sense of being whole and total. If happiness is what you're after, then this sense of fulfilment will help you get there.

Stay humble and grateful

It is a well-known truth on the spiritual path that our ideas create the reality we experience. Being thankful allows us to access a greater number of opportunities and blessings that enrich our lives and provide for us. We are guaranteed to achieve as people and to grow as communities if we use the power of grateful thought.

This will also earn the admiration of those around you, and this admiration is merited. But individuals who have an inflated sense of self and live with arrogance are either abandoned today or tomorrow by their loved ones. These are the folks who will experience loneliness and struggle mightily to advance in this life or the next. As a result, we must always strive to be humble. People with humility also view life very differently. To experience the beautiful aspects of life, we must master the art of humility, just as a seed planted in the earth blossoms into a lovely tree.

Keep the faith

You must accept God's grace after declaring your love for Him or Her. You must obey the command, regardless matter what it is or where the arrow points. Sometimes, rather than the circumstances or the scenario, it is your faith that gives you what you need. Everyone adores someone who maintains this level of humility and leads a simple lifestyle.

Give your hardships to God

We are capable of sustaining ourselves with whatever we desire. One such attribute that people all across the world yearn for is peace. One definition of peace of mind is to experience euphoria, happiness, and contentment. When we are happy, thank God for this peace. This can allow you to function at your best, which guarantees a successful outcome. But if we lose ourselves to greed while pursuing our wishes, we will have lost our peace of mind, and that is the most important thing of all. We can design a life that brings us peace in a variety of ways.

Find your inner peace

We should look for lasting, self-sustaining peace. Greed can make our lives miserable, and it is practically inevitable in a culture that values want.

We must overcome our insatiable want for the fleeting and fill ourselves with joy, even though it may not be simple. Everyone genuinely likes happiness and love, after all. This raises the issue of how to reach this state of contentment. How can you train your body and mind to be calm with their energies? This is crucial because it enables you to live unperturbed and to cohabit peacefully with your surroundings.