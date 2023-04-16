Love in the times of cricket

Cricket is a household topic in India. As the cricket season approaches, there is massive excitement for the game among Gen Z and Millennials. Bumble's new study revealed that the majority (91%) of people in Hyderabad surveyed claim they are excited to watch Indian women's cricket in 2023.

Per Bumble's internal data, 'Cricket' is one of the top 5 displayed sports interest badges on Bumble date profiles in India in the month of February.

Cricket dates are popular in Hyderabad

Sports, cricket in particular, play an important role in dating journeys for Indians.

l 77% of people in Hyderabad surveyed think cricket matches make for great dates

l A majority (71%) of people in Hyderabad surveyed say they actively look for a romantic partner with an interest in sports before deciding whether to explore a connection with them.

l 54% of people in Hyderabad surveyed claim it's a deal breaker if someone they are romantically interested in didn't like cricket.

l 67% of people in Hyderabad surveyed believe cricket match dates helps them learn about someone's interest and passion in cricket and 73% believe they get to know someone's personality (how someone reacts to a win or a loss, etc.)

When you're a die-hard cricket fan but your partner isn't

l For 30% of people in Hyderabad surveyed who've been in a dating situation where one liked cricket and the other didn't, the one who didn't like cricket compromised and they watched it together, while 46% of people in Hyderabad surveyed say they spent lots of time apart.

l 26% of people in Hyderabad surveyed said they grew to love it and for nearly (12%) who've been in a dating situation where one liked cricket and the other didn't, it ended their relationship.

"Cricket dates are super popular in India and shared love for sports seems crucial in choosing a partner per our new study. We want to empower people on Bumble to showcase and discuss things that are important to them. Bumble's Interest Badges are a quick way to let people know what's most important to you. By adding the 'Cricket' Interest Badge you can highlight your preferences including sports that you enjoy watching, music that you listen to or how you like to spend your time when going out. As you gear up to support your favourite teams and watch cricket, we hope our Bumble community finds meaningful connections through the game!" shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Cricket has always been a male-dominated sport in India, and women often feel left out or even underestimated in their knowledge of sports. Bumble's new study revealed 69% of women respondents from Hyderabad admit finding themselves being mansplained during social conversations (parties, gatherings, events, etc) about cricket. "Mansplaining in sports reflects on everyday sexism and gender biases and is often overlooked. No matter the intention behind it, it is harmful. While you enjoy the matches, don't offer to explain any rule or strategy unless asked. If you're asked then explain briefly, free of stereotypes and jibes. It's important to set clear boundaries to forge healthy and equitable relationships," adds Samarpita Samaddar.