Luxury beckons: Dreamy destinations to brighten your Diwali getaway

This Diwali, escape the city buzz and indulge in peaceful luxury under the stars. These seven getaways are perfect for a festive staycation, offering beautiful stays, unique experiences, and a warm touch of celebration. Enjoy candlelit dinners, vibrant décor, and the soothing charm of nature as you unwind in style. Whether you’re celebrating with loved ones or seeking a quiet retreat, these destinations promise the perfect balance of festivity and relaxation. Make this Diwali truly special—relax, rejoice, and create unforgettable memories.

Tropical Retreat by Zuper, Igatpuri

Tropical Retreat by Zuper, Igatpuri – A 5-star luxury resort spread across 8.5 acres of lush greenery, offering elegant accommodations, exceptional dining, and a host of engaging activities. Experience comfort, nature, and indulgence at this top-rated getaway.

This Diwali, Tropical Retreat is turning up the festive spirit with a week-long bashing celebration filled with games, exciting activities, chaat corners, fun engagements, and non-stop entertainment. Experience the joy of togetherness, laughter, and light in a setting that truly captures the essence of the festival — only at Tropical Retreat by Zuper, Igatpuri.

The Canary Islands, Lonavala

Maharashtra’s first private island resort, deserves a special mention, especially for its popularity among celebrities. Clustering trees and winding mountains surround this boutique resort, which features beaches, bars, and more, all conceptualized to offer a unique experience. A rocket from the sand into the stars, perhaps – this is the way to spend this Diwali along the azure beach side as hues of blue, orange, brown, and bright lights come alive.

The Forest Club, Karjat

When nature calls, answer at The Forest Club, nestled in dense forestry. Rejuvenate in opulent executive rooms with direct access to India’s largest meandering pool and celebrate Diwali atop scenic hills. Enjoy fun-filled evenings with Karaoke, DJ, live band performances, and festive meals amid nature at its finest.

Anchaviyo by Zuper, Palghar

Anchaviyo by Zuper is a charming hideaway offering 20 uniquely themed accommodations, designed in varied formations to cater to every taste. Perfect for families, the resort is both pet- and kid-friendly, creating an environment where everyone can relax and enjoy quality time together. This Diwali, bring your getaway to Anchaviyo to life with exciting evenings featuring Karaoke, DJ and live band performances, and sumptuous festive meals, making your celebrations truly memorable amid a warm and welcoming setting.

The Cliff by Zuper, Panchgani

Silver mountain ranges and lush green valleys set the backdrop at The Cliff by Zuper, offering stunning valley and mountain views that make every moment of your stay memorable. This Diwali, the resort is beautifully lit with a festive aura, creating the perfect ambiance for celebration. Join in a week-long Diwali festival featuring celebratory evenings, festive buffets, and engaging activities like diya-making, sweets-making, and other fun recreations, making your holiday truly magical.

Empire by Zuper, Bhopal

Bhopal’s finest resort, Empire, is spread across 12 acres of lush greenery, blending thoughtful design, luxurious living, and comfortable stays. Its 38 elegantly appointed rooms surround a shimmering pool, creating a serene and elegant retreat. This Diwali, make your celebration unforgettable with fun-filled evenings, festive meals, and joyful activities designed to bring the spirit of the festival alive.

Bay Hotels

Celebrate this Diwali with luxury within budget at some of the most charming resorts near Mumbai. Choose from Vaarsa in Alibaug, Le Papillon in Lonavala, Elegant Waterfront Resort in Talegaon, or Silver Oak in Uran, each offering thoughtfully designed stays and comfortable amenities.This festive season, enjoy special Diwali stay deals, curated celebrations with festive buffets, traditional sweets, vibrant cultural décor, and joyous moments with firecrackers. Experience the perfect blend of affordability and luxury, making your Diwali getaway truly memorable.

All these resorts are part of Bay Hotels, powered by Zuper Hotels & Resorts.