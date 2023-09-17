Miniature artist Dheeraj is creating niche in tiny world

Sumanth Borra

Do you remember micro artist Bindu in the Telugu romantic film ‘Eega’? Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the artist who carved miniature art on tiny objects. Dheeraj Kolla, from Hyderabad, is known for his miniature art talent. Dheeraj, a micro-sculpture artist and mechanical engineer, created incredibly detailed sculptures in chalk and pencil lead pieces. After observing these incredible miniature carvings, one is amazed to see how such meticulous objects like statues of deities and realistically carved faces can be sculpted from such small pieces of graphite and carbonate rock.

Recently Dheeraj Kolla presented his work at the 7th Annual Kaala Art Show at Hindu Temple of Minnesota, United States. 60+ Artworks were presented by 30 + artist in this art show. He showcases three of his work at the show, which He did after coming to the USA. His work was a Minnesota Map on a pencil tip, the MN Logo & and the USA Flag with USA Text on a pencil tip.

Dheeraj’s journey as a miniature artist



Becoming a micro-artist for Dheeraj started with him winning an inter-school competition during his second standard. His interest piqued in the micro-art after watching the famous television show MAD; he often shares that the host Robert Harun inspired him. As a toddler, Dheeraj started carving names, letters, etc., on chalk, but he considered pursuing his dream seriously not until after he got into engineering.

Dheeraj belongs to a middle-class, non-orthodox family, and his parents have always been a constant source of support for him. He always had a cue for being different and took it upon himself not to let his academic performance be the criteria to judge his success. He was also the founder and president of his college’s entrepreneurship cell ‘AVNET.’

Around 2011-12, he started perfecting his art and sculpting concept-based art forms, which he later evolved into symbols, logos, and other depictions. For him, the world was seen under the lens as he carved it out on the nib of a pencil-led. In the latter half of 2015, his work started to get recognition. Dheeraj Kolla is an Indian micro artist, social worker, humanitarian, entrepreneur, and traveller. Dheeraj was inclined towards art since his childhood. He is known for his carvings of alphabets, names, portraits, and logos on the nib of a pencil.

He has been a speaker at TEDx, and Josh talks. In 2017-18, he was invited as an on-train guest artist for the world’s longest entrepreneurial train journey, where he got the opportunity to present his art to the Honourable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

Awards and Recognition



As he honed his skill, he also bagged two world records in 2017: sculpting a 7mm x 3mm sculptor of Lord Shiva and carving 24 alphabet words on a single pencil-led in 40 minutes. History TV has also recognised his work in their series ‘OMG Yeh Mera India’. His sculptor of Instagram’s logo was highly appreciated at the WWIM-16 Insta meet. It was just the start of fame for Dheeraj, and after this, his work was exhibited at myriad events, like the Makerfaire or the August Fest. He is grateful to micro-artists like Russian sculptor Salavat Fidai Chinese artists Chain Chu Lee, or Vilas Nayak, for always being his source of inspiration. His work has been highly recognised and appreciated by a huge list of celebrities, eminent personalities, and even our nation’s leaders and his own state.

Social Activities and Initiatives



While he treads the path he had seen for himself, Dheeraj always wanted to contribute to society. Inspired by his mother’s teachings, Dheeraj has always been actively contributing to society, especially with initiatives related to donating a meal. Along with his friend, a fellow Hyderabadi, he lent a hand to carry forward the initiative called Share A Meal in 2017. The initiative was started with a motto: ‘to donate a meal a day to any needy person.’