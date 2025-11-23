Modern misery and the forgotten art of self-understanding

We live in a society that seems increasingly numb to the causes and effects of human suffering, says Prof. Michelle Mary Lelwica.So what is it exactly that’s ailing the world we live in? Today, if one turns on the television to watch news, the level of misery that is shown through the visuals is simply unprecedented. Despite so much misery around, we still fail to take any action on what is happening around us. Our hearts ache for the tragedies we witness, but only temporarily. For if we were to absorb the misery, then we would no longer be able to function in everyday life, right?

Learned people from various disciplines have tried to give diagnosis of the present ailments of society from their own stand-point based on their own respective discipline. For example, if you ask an economist, he would say that all the present-day social, political and biological maladies ensue mainly from economic disparities and in-equalities and that the two economic systems are mainly responsible for poverty, malnutrition, armament race, political strife, etc., and that all the rest of the problems are the off-shoots.

Similarly, others will give their point of views & explain their own theories and justify their significance for eliminating the present miseries. However, most of these views are quite contradictory, illusory, and depressing and in response to these, we have become defeatist regarding the complex issues, yet we jump on to the more trivial causes to deliver equally trivial solutions.

Our perceptions have been so undermined that the most pertinent issues remain as they are whereas the bulk of activism that gains mass attention and hype focuses on the superficial gets an upper hand. On the other hand, the media provides ridiculous distractions, which the public excitedly responds to. At a time where we as society should be discussing real issues affecting the lives of millions of our brethren, we entertain ourselves by watching so called important people fight over news channel debates.

The mainstream media avoids tackling the complex issues because it is simply too boring and puzzling for audience viewing. Hence, we should accept the fact that spectacle has seeped into our culture and into our very way of life. We are constantly inundated with illusions and pretence. In front of the curtain is entertainment, distraction, and superficiality, while behind the curtain lurks the truth, the critical voice that is often silenced.

So, who is to blame for this? If we go deeper within, our analysis would reveal that the root cause of all these sufferings is identity crisis. YES! it’s a truth that man does not know himself, nor does he correctly know his place in the cosmic scheme. As a result of this, he does not know his correct relationship with other human beings.

This, in turn, leads to lack of moral or spiritual values and it is that which has ultimately led to the break-down of all the systems. We should understand that nothing can work unless man has a cordial relationship with his fellow beings based on some values which determine his rights and duties. So, what is utmost necessary in the present crisis is the rational, practical knowledge of the self that can serve as the correct basis for all human relationships. So, start some soul searching from now onwards and embark on a wonderful journey of self-discovery.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)