MP CM Shivraj Singh lauds Telugu people at 'Telugu Samagam'

Telugu Sangamam, which aims at promoting the richness and heritage of Telugu culture has organised an event 'Telugu Samagam' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in association with Balaji Bhajana Mandali and Telugu Samskrutika Parishad (Bhopal). The event was graced by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivaraj Singh Chauhan. Hon'ble Minister for Home and Parliamentary affairs (Madhya Pradesh) Narottam Mishra was also one of the guests at the event and the Chief Patron of 'Telugu Sangamam' and in charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP, P Muralidhar Rao.

The main purpose of this event is to bring all the Telugu people under one roof and also felicitate the people who have contributed to the improvement of art in Telugu language. Renowned Telugu movie artist Ali, LV Gangadhar Sastry (Founder, Bhagwadgeeta Foundation) and Singer Padmasri Darshanam Mogilaiah were felicitated for the contribution to the Telugu art and culture. Telugu Speaking people of Madhya Pradesh also participated in the event. Senior MP IAS officer P Narahari hailing from Telangana played an important role in organising the event along with other Telugu speaking people living in Bhopal. Over 1500 Telugu speaking people living in Bhopal and other cities of MP attended the event spread over 6 hours. 40 different delicacies were served for lunch which showcased the diversity and variety available in Telugu cuisine.

On this occasion Muralidhar Rao said that, "Telugu is second largest spoken language in the country after Hindi. In Chennai 35 percent to 40 percent population speaks in Telugu. Apart from this, our language can also be heard in states like Karnataka, Orrisa and Maharashtra. You will find many people speaking Telugu in the above mentioned states. Telugu language has great works of literature in both prose and poetry format. We are known for our poetry which is written in a very systematic format. Hence I advise all the Telugu people to learn Telugu. Not only reading, but one must also learn how to write in Telugu Language."

Ali (Telugu movie artist) who was felicitated with an award said that, "I am very much thankful to Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan for presenting the award and would like to thank each one of you for blessing me and supporting me."

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan while speaking at the gathering said that, "Telugu is a very rich language and has lot of significance. In our state, Telugu people are very much respected and they have become one with residents of Madhya Pradesh. There is a significant contribution of Telugu people in the development of Madhya Pradesh. Telugu people are achieving great things in the field of business, art and literature. Telugu cinema is now a known phenomenon and they have given a new dimension to film making. After NTR, Prabhas is now known to everyone with his acting in 'Bahubali'. Though we have diversified cultures, our spirit is one and we all belong to one great nation -India. I welcome everyone again and all the best to everyone"