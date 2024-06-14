Shun Ego: Voters’ stern message to politicos

‘Keep your egos at bay. Leaders should not have feet of clay!’ This is the most powerful statement the voters of India had given to all the political parties in the just concluded 2024 elections. They sent a very strong message that they cannot be taken for granted by politicians, and that the latter should not forget that democracy is the rule of people.

The 2024 elections should not be viewed as mixed results. While the BJP and the NDA partners should not feel elated that they have managed to come to power, the Congress, too, should not think that people have rejected the BJP. The results have not given a blank cheque to anyone. It is only a course correction.

It states that no leader should be overconfident and make errors in governance and politics. While RSS advised the NDA government, “Shakti Ke Saath Sheel Sampan Bano,” (Be humble while being strong), the voters had in fact said exactly the same thing in the form of votes. Leaders require unusual drive and should be focused on people’s issues and should not follow stereotype politics anymore.

Modi is undoubtedly still the most popular leader but the people felt that he should be more humble and not show his dominance. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the voters stated that arrogance and suppression which they had experienced during the YSRCP regime has no place in democracy. The beneficiaries are not going to be satisfied by pressing of button and claims of having released crore of rupees. In India, unemployment and inflation are very important issues and so is the case with rural distress. When the YSRCP refused to feel the pulse of the people, resorted to vendetta politics and wanted people to be subservient to them, the voters gave a massive blow to the blue party.

TDP and Janasena which realised that a special treatment was required to handle the special political situation, they went in for alliance shopping, leaving egos behind. The concept of junior and senior in politics was given a go-by and new political dynamics were adopted. The BJP, too, realised the impact of this changed political line, though a bit late, and finally decided to join hands with the two and, ultimately, all the three benefited from the tie-up. This clearly indicates that ego and overconfidence lead to disaster. ‘Never allow your elevation or promotion to get to your head and never cry over others’ promotion is the moral which these elections have taught.

While the BJP and the alliance partners at least for the present seem to have understood this, the Congress and bloc INDIA as well as the YSRCP do not seem to have realised or learnt any lesson. They are still in a vindictive mode. Let’s take the example of the alleged leak of NEET paper. The Congress says they will see that anger would reverberate in Parliament which means they will create ruckus. Ruckus will not get solution. They should get out of cheap popular tactics. If they are serious, they should discuss, expose the government and come up with solutions –mere shouts and walkouts won’t do. That is not the way to capitalise on the gains the INDIA bloc has achieved. Let’s hope good sense will prevail.